Dr. Sally Foote/Pet Talk: Keep kitties calm

Photo by: Gary Malerba/Invision for Banfield Pet Hospital/AP Instead of storing a carrier in a garage or closet, keep it out so your feline can mark it.

By Sally J. Foote

Many cat owners wince at the thought of bringing their cat to the veterinarian. Often, we hear about how the client has to chase the cat around the house, stuff the feline into the carrier and listen to howling all the way to the office.

Some cats get so stressed that the owner is convinced that the trip to the vet will make the cat worse.

So, how can cat owners help their kitties be less agitated about travel to the clinic?

The carrier is associated with many unpleasant things.

First of all, many people keep the carrier up in a closet or in the garage, so the cat has not rubbed on the carrier or slept in the carrier to transfer the cat's scent to it. The cat needs to mark the carrier by facial rubbing so it feels like it belongs to the cat.

All of the pushing and stuffing in the carrier also is upsetting to the cat. The veterinary office often causes stress, and the carrier means vet. Many cats can tell, even before the carrier comes out, that something is up, and they will hide.

There is hope for these cats.

Make the carrier a part of the family room furniture. Leave it out all the time with the door open.

Put the carrier out in a place where the cat can regularly rub up against it, transferring the cat's scent onto the carrier.

Put part of the day's food in the carrier. Eventually, the cat will eat it and begin to make the association: food — carrier — good! Keep feeding the cat in the carrier to keep up the good association.

Use especially yummy food in the carrier, such as canned food or even a little tuna.

A soft towel that stays in the carrier also is a good idea. Toss a yummy treat in the carrier when your cat wants to be left alone.

This rewards them for seeking solitude in the carrier, making that positive association.

If you need to get your cat to the veterinarian right now, try using a different type of carrier.

A pillowcase makes a great carrier. You also can spray Feliway (CEVA Labs) pheromone on the pillowcase before you put your cat in it. Feliway helps the cats feel like the pillowcase belongs to them, keeping them calm.

Have the pillowcase in your lap as you hold your cat. Then slip it over your cat's body, head first. Knot or tie the top of the case closed and support the bottom while holding your cat.

Two laundry baskets connected together also will work.

The point is that these home items do not trigger fear like the carrier does.

Another technique is to use a small bandana with Feliway sprayed on it. Put the bandana on the cat at least 30 minutes before coming to the clinic. This can make the cat less agitated during the trip and during the exam.

Once the kitty is at the office, there are many ways the staff can make the clinic experience much less upsetting.

Look for a Low Stress Handling Certified clinic. Rewards such as cat treats, avoiding scruffing and using distraction techniques will help the cat to be less agitated.

Bring your cat hungry — they will eat the tuna or treats, resulting in a good memory about the veterinarian.

Sally Foote can be found at Okaw Veterinary Clinic in Tuscola. She has articles on puppy socialization and other topics at okawvetclinic.com.