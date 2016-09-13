Family Checkbook: Mark your calendar for important financial dates

By Kathy Sweedler

September seems to trigger a lot of calendaring. By that I mean adding dates and deadlines to the calendar that range from appointments to celebrations. As my calendar quickly fills up, I need to add important financial dates while I still have time unallocated! Perhaps these reminders will help you too.

One financial date that's on the top of my list is to update my will. While this doesn't have a set date, I need to create a deadline date so that it gets done! A will gives you control over what happens to your assets (money and property) after you die, as well as who takes care of your children or other dependents. Working with a professional, like a lawyer, is recommended so that what you want is clearly stated.

Even if you already have a will, it's a good idea to review it every few years to be sure that it still accurately represents what you want to happen. Things change over time, and your will needs to reflect that.

Reviewing financial documents helps us protect our financial security and perhaps gives us an opportunity to save money. Comparing insurance policies among different companies may lead to lower costs.

For example, life insurance is designed to help provide for anyone who is dependent on your income if you were to die. Periodically ask yourself:

— Do I have the amount of life insurance I want to have?

— Has anything changed in my life that means I should adjust this amount?

— Am I getting the best coverage possible for the amount of money I'm paying?

Take time to comparison shop for life insurance policies.

For those families with someone planning to attend college in 2017, here's a date to add to your calendar. The FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) will be available earlier this year. The FAFSA online form will be available Oct. 1. Completing the FAFSA is necessary to apply for federal student aid as well as other sources. You will use income data from 2015; no more having to wait until you complete your taxes (or remembering to update tax data later). Take advantage of the Data Retrieval Tool and all your tax filing information will be automatically loaded from the tax forms you filed with the IRS. You don't have to complete the FAFSA immediately when it's available; however, it's good to complete it as soon as you can to be sure that you receive full consideration for financial aid.

Looking for a volunteer opportunity? Mark your calendar for Sept. 29 and join in the Money Mentors volunteer training class. This University of Illinois Extension program matches people who ask for help with money management skills, such as paying down debt or saving for goals, with trained volunteers. For more information and to apply, visit our website at go.illinois.edu/beamoneymentor.

Do you know someone who doesn't have health insurance? Our country's uninsured rate dropped to a new low, as was recently reported by Health and Human Services. As a result of the Affordable Care Act, our nation's uninsured rate is now 8.6 percent.

However, we still need to spread the word about the importance of health insurance. Health insurance is critical for financial security — no matter your age. Open Enrollment for Marketplace health insurance plans for 2017 runs from Nov. 1, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2017. Mark your calendar to compare health insurance options. For more information, go to getcovered.illinois.gov/.

Of course, it's important to remember that there's no limited enrollment period for Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). You can apply any time. In addition, you may also qualify to enroll during a Special Enrollment Period due to a life event like losing health insurance coverage or having a baby. To find out if you qualify, go to healthcare.gov/screener/.

What other financial dates are important to you? Take time to mark them on the calendar to help you manage your financial life.

Kathy Sweedler is a consumer economics educator at the University of Illinois Extension. Contact her at 217-333-7672 or email sweedler@illinois.edu.