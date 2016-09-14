Meg Makes: Turn garden's bounty into hearty salsa

My mom makes — and cans — a killer homemade salsa with produce from her garden. She's running into the end of the growing season, though, so her usual recipe (which calls for 20 cups of diced tomatoes) didn't cut it this weekend.

It did give us a chance to re-create and write down her salsa recipe in more manageable quantities. It's loosely based on a recipe from Carolyn Blobaum of St. Joseph, who must have shared it with our family 20 years ago. To me, it tastes like summer even as the seasons change.

This recipe makes about 4 pints of salsa — enough for a crowd or to freeze in glass jars. By doing the latter, you can enjoy its fresh flavor long after our warm weather ends.

Garden Salsa

8 cups fresh tomatoes, chopped

3 bell peppers, cored and chopped

3 fresh jalapenos, cored and chopped

2 onions (1 yellow, 1red), chopped

4 cloves garlic

2 teaspoons salt

1/3 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

In a large saucepan, add vinegar to vegetables and bring to a boil. Turn down heat and simmer 10 minutes. Mix in cilantro. Cool and serve or store in fridge or freezer in an airtight container.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.