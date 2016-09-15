Rich Warren: Apple's latest (ho hum) may still be its greatest

Eight days elapsed since Apple introduced the iPhone 7 and 7+ with iOS 10. The sun still rises in the east and sets in the west. I endured the entire tedious live-streamed press conference. Everything, as usual, was faster, better and more wonderful than last year's iPhone. The iPhone 7 and 7+ now allure with a mirror finish on a water-resistant aluminum body, available in the new premium jet black, as well as black, silver gold and rose gold.

The big news isn't really news, since it was leaked months ago. Apple did away with the venerable headphone jack. Doing so saves it some space and money. It will provide an adapter with every iPhone so it still works with conventional headphones. Coincidentally, it introduced AirPods: wireless, in-ear headphones with active noise cancellation. An infrared sensor detects when inserted in your ear, automatically turning them on, and an accelerometer detects when you speak, activating their listening mode for Siri and other uses. Battery life is a scant five hours. Apple claims its new W1 chip is responsible for this miracle, but did not specify whether this was any different from the current Bluetooth standard. For the first time, the new iPhones also include stereo speakers at the top and bottom of the phone.

The redesigned "more responsive and reliable" force-sensitive home button responds with "taptic" feedback to your finger. Thus, Apple imbues it with a multitude of functions and allows third-party apps to do the same.

Apple crowed about the improved energy-efficient 12 megapixel camera on the back and 7 megapixel "selfie" camera on the front. The latter is 2 MP better than the previous model. The rear camera includes optical image stabilization and a fast 1.8 lens. The four-LED flash projects 50 percent more light and is able to compensate for the flickering of artificial light for more natural photos. The iPhone 7+ incorporates a second 12 MP camera with a 56mm telephoto lens. This permits 2x optical zoom and improved 10x digital zoom. New software coming later this year allows altering the depth of field emulating expensive professional cameras.

The new A10 Fusion processor delivers faster performance than previous models with longer battery life averaging 14-15 hours, about 1-2 hour more than the 6 and 6+. Apple claimed it's the "most powerful chip ever in a smartphone." At least until the next Samsung model arrives. Apple doubled the memory that comes standard with each phone to 32GB, with a new maximum of 256GB, while keeping the prices the same as for the previous models. The new iPhone 7 lists for $649 and the iPhone 7+ for $769 with 32GB.

You need not suffer with the apps that come with your smartphone. The Google Mail app on my Android phone was a pain. Beyond inconvenience, it would not configure to work with some of my email accounts. I downloaded the TypeApp email client, which configures more easily and works with all of my email accounts. Most integral Android or iPhone built-in apps can be replaced by apps found at Google Play or Apple's App Store. Simply type the kind of app into the search bar and you'll be rewarded with numerous alternatives and their user ratings.

The inventor of Auto-Tune, now an indispensable piece of software for recording studios and concerts, Andy Hildebrand, will give a free talk for the University of Illinois Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. This talk at 4 p.m. today in the Grainger Auditorium of the 1002 ECE Building, 306 N. Wright in Urbana, is open to the public and it should be fascinating. For more information, visit: ece.illinois.edu/calendar/event/9/15/2016/33026392.

If you haven't heard of Auto-Tune, many of today's musical performers use it to compensate for poor intonation both in the studio and in concert. You'd be surprised how many performers fail to hit the note.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.