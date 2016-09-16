Religion calendar, Sept. 16-22, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit.

Events

— Movie night. 6:30 p.m. today, First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., C. The documentary, "The Phoenix: Hope Is Rising," is the story of the C-U at Home Ministry and how God works to address mental illness, substance abuse and other factors in homelessness with community resources, criminal justice, emergency services, local government and shelters. Discussion following the movie. Call 356-7238.

— Cake night. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Baha'i Center, 807 E. Green St., U. A social event where we love to have friends, family and neighbors join us for the simple pleasure of eating cake and socializing. Call 355-6557 or 337-1808 for information.

— Pastoral celebration services. 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Salem Baptist Church, 500 E. Park St., C. Honoring the Rev. Dr. Claude E. Shelby Sr. and first lady Sis Montrula Shelby for 35 years of service to their church family. Theme: "A Labour of Love." Speakers: Dr. Cedrir Shelby, pastor of Christian Life Worship Center, Sacramento, Calif., morning worship; and the Rev. Michael D. Shelby Sr. of Whole Truth Church, Alton, and his choir and members of his congregation, afternoon service.

— Good Samaritan Fund World Series Party. 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, parking lot at First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Church St., C. Get ready to show your Cubs or Cardinals pride at a baseball-themed party. All are welcome.For information, call 356-9078.

— Bingo at Holy Cross. 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, Holy Cross Parish Center, 405 W. Clark St., C. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. to purchase bingo cards. Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Fifteen games, $20 for nine cards per game or $10 for three cards per game. Cash prizes. Daubers are $1 or bring yours. Concessions open at 5:30 p.m.; sub sandwiches, chips and dessert, for $5. Soda, $1. Call 352-8748 for information.

Food, fundraisers

— Christ Lutheran High School Fish Fry. 4 to 7 p.m. today, Buckley American Legion, 313 S. Walnut St., Buckley. Menu includes: Fish or chicken, potato salad, German potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, lemonade, water. All proceeds benefit Christ Lutheran High School athletics and activities. Tickets, $10 for adults; $6, children grades 1-8.

— St. Luke's Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, St. Luke CME Church; 809 N. Fifth St., C. Food distribution. For information, call 356-4922 or email patlvsjss1123@att.net.

— St. Patrick Altar and Rosary Society Arts and Crafts Fair and Luncheon. Craft fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., lunch served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday,Parish Hall, 304 E. Vine St., Tolono. Cost $5. Tolono communitywide garage sales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 485-5194.

— Annual homemade fried chicken dinner. 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday,Collison Masonic Lodge, Collison. Presented by Collison United Methodist Church. Carryouts available. Free-will donation.

Music

— Old-time gospel sing. 3 p.m. Sunday, Sidney Christian Church, 305 E. Main St. Hosted by the church's music committee. Desserts after the sing.Call 896-2092.

— Gospel music. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24, Hoopeston Multi Agency Service Center, 206 S. First Ave., Hoopeston. "Chalesa" from Mulberry, Ind. and Yesterdays Country from Hoopeston will be singing and playing gospel music. For information, call 495-0011.

— Blackwood Legacy Quartet. 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Bible Baptist Church, 201 N. Century Blvd. (Highway 45), Rantoul. The Mansion Records group blends the best of traditional Southern gospel with today's newest country Christian sound. Nondenominational community event. Free; love offering will be received. Call 217-893-3888.

Speakers

— Program manager for BlueGreen Alliance. 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Channing-Murray Foundation, 1209 W. Oregon St. , U. Tom Conway will speak on "The BlueGreen Alliance at Ten Years: Where We've Been and Where We Are Going?" Followed by an audience question-and-answer and discussion period. Church sponsors include Channing-Murray Foundation; Community United Church of Christ; CU Friends Meeting; Faith in Place; First Presbyterian Church; McKinley Church and Foundation. Call 684-9920 for information.

— Scholar-in-Residence Weekend. Sept. 23 and 24, Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. Shabbat service at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23, followed by community Shabbat dinner, at which Rabbi Sally Priesand will speak on "Reflections on My Life as a Rabbi." Rabbi Priesand will speak on "Remembering Regina Jonas" at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, followed by a dessert reception, then to the sanctuary for Havdalah and Selichot service. Priesand is America's first female Rabbi, ordained in June 1972. Call 352-8140 or register online at tinyurl.com/zglsnmb.

Workshops/Classes

— The Story of Scripture. 9:10 to 10 a.m. Sundays, Sept. 11 through Dec. 11. Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. A free 13-week class giving an overview of the big story of the Bible. Call 352-9827 or email emec@ameritech.net.

— Biblical Application Series. 7 p.m., Class 3 on Sept. 22 and Class 4 on Sept. 29, Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. Class 3: "Biblical Principles for Managing Personal Finances," led by Richard Farrar (via long distance learning), will focus on practical things that can be done to minimize the impact of these challenges. Class 4: "Loving Our Neighbors: Refugees," led by Dan Richard (via long distance learning), will look at practical ways each person can help a recent refugee to our country. Call 367-2100 or bibleeducationcenter.org.

Miscellaneous

— Helping local food pantries. 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 2201 County Road 900 East, C. The public is invited to participate in packing more than 1,700 pounds of bulk rice into 2-pound packages through the auspices of Illini Fighting Hunger. The packages will be distributed to local food pantries — namely, Wesley Food Pantry and Helping Hands. Directions at mtvernon-umc.org.

— Champaign-Urbana Christian Women's Connection Luncheon. Noon Sept. 27, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Speaker and feature: Dorothy Smith of Moline, "Your Unique Fragrance." Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets $16 at the door. Call 621-4245 or 367-3671.