Bob Swisher: Dresser from 1800s gets a makeover

Photo by: Darin LaCrone The Fix-It-Shop in Sidney did wonders with an old dresser belonging to Bob Swisher and his wife.

We think the dresser dates back to 1860, so if that is the case, it probably belonged to my wife's great-grandmother, not her grandmother, which was our original thought. It now looks nothing like it looked when we picked it up in Arkansas years ago.

My wife's cousin and her husband acquired the dresser from her father, originally from western Kansas. They planned to restore it and use it. That never happened, and it ended up in my van when we made a visit to Arkansas.

I took the shell of the dresser and mirror in parts and pieces to the Fix-It-Shop in downtown Sidney. The shop is owned by Dennis Riggs and is managed by Chris West, who does the office work, billings and appointments.

The head craftsman, foreman, boss or whatever is Mark Goslin, who was born and raised in Gibson City almost 60 years ago. He has almost 45 years of experience in furniture restoration, specializing in veneer repair and replacement. He is an expert in matching shades and colors and also coordinates all the duties and operations of the shop.

Mark has help, foremost Bridget and David Collan, a married couple who have their own specialties. David works with repairs and reproduction of missing pieces, and Bridget's strong points are in special finishing and creative ideas and solutions.

The most recent addition to this skilled group is Ron Floyd, who has a very good grip on all skills needed to help in areas where needed.

I have been to the Fix-It-Shop on numerous occasions, and I have seen them all working on different projects in different areas of the shop.

It is like a well-oiled machine. They know their stuff. Yes, they do run ads next to my column, but I would still recommend them, even if they never bought an inch of space.

No one else in central Illinois runs an 8 to 5 shop five days a week. Oh, they may close early on Fridays, but they deserve it. Give them a try.

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.