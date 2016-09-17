Sandra Mason: September tasks

Photo by: Sandra Mason It's that time of year to start thinking about garden cleanup. Take the debris and add it to your compost pile.

Out of all the garden topics I write about, my "it's time to " articles get the most feedback. People are either gleeful or regretful that I added something else to their to-do lists.

Our culture revolves around to-do lists and task reminders. However, garden to-do lists possess a special urgency since nature waits for no one. You can clean the garage (or procrastinate about cleaning the garage) any time of year. But plants will flop, drop, droop, reseed and revolt no matter how much we scream at them, "Just wait. You're on my to-do list."

September does allow us a second chance to do all those things we didn't do on our spring to-do list. Keep in mind that gardeners seldom get everything done. Enjoy the process.

Flowers

Divide peonies. Be sure to have three to five eyes per division. Replant so eyes are no more than 2 inches deep.

Replant areas with frost-tolerant plants such as pansies and flowering kale.

Plant asters and mums for late season color. Planting on a slight mound may help to provide proper drainage to get mums through the winter.

Dig succulents and tropicals for the trip indoors before frost. Scout for insects. Thoroughly rinse leaves. Remember, the average date of first fall frost for central Illinois is Oct. 16.

Begin a two to three month dormancy for amaryllis. Do not water. Place in cool dark place. Dormancy begins once leaves yellow.

Purchase spring flowering bulbs for October planting.

Discontinue rose fertilization.

Collect seeds of non-hybrid annual flowers for spring planting.

Herbs

Harvest herbs such as sage and oregano by hanging clean stems upside down in dark space.

Pot chives, oregano, basil or rosemary for winter use indoors.

Lawns

Fertilize in early September. This is the most important application of the year.

Reseed bare or thin areas with improved cultivars. Consider renting a slit seeder to get seeds down into soil of existing lawns.

Reduce soil compaction and thatch (over 1/2 inch depth) by using core aerifiers.

Establish turf by seed (August-September best time of year). Prepare soil properly and get good seed-to-soil contact. Select turf mixes and blends appropriate to the site and to maintenance practices. Check out the University of Illinois Extension's Lawn Talk for more info at extension.illinois.edu/lawntalk/

Vegetables

Continue harvesting vegetables to keep plants productive.

Pumpkins and winter squash should have hard rind before picking. Otherwise, storage may be compromised.

Seed bare areas with winter rye or barley for a winter cover crop.

Spinach and other leafy crops can be planted for a fall crop.

Trees/shrubs

Plant most trees and shrubs. Be sure not to plant too deep. Trunk flare should be visible after planting.

Water trees and shrubs. Plants, especially evergreens, should be well hydrated entering winter.

Avoid severe pruning now if possible. Wait until February or March for most trees and shrubs. Spring bloomers should be pruned right after bloom.

Pick bagworms from evergreens. Pesticide sprays are not effective at this time. Spray with Btk products such as Dipel or Thuricide next year in late June or early July.

Remove branches with fall webworm caterpillars or use Btk products within web. However, if not managed, late season leaf loss from webworm seldom has a long-term impact.

General

Prepare soil now for a spring planting of acid-loving blueberries or rhododendrons. A soil test will indicate how much sulfur to add to lower the pH to 4.8 to 5.2. Also, add plenty of organic matter such as leaf compost.

Add plant debris from flower and vegetable areas to compost pile. Debris will decompose faster if it is first shredded or chopped. Also, layer with soil or compost.

Sandra Mason is unit educator, horticulture and environment, for the UI Extension, Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. Contact her at 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Champaign, IL 61821, call 217-333-7672, email slmason@illinois.edu or fax 217-333-7683.