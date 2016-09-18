Adventures in New Zealand

Photo by: Fred Delcomyn Tourists exit a rubber skiff following a two-hour ride to White Island. Image

By Fred Delcomyn

If you look for something out of the ordinary when you travel, consider New Zealand. You may think that New Zealand is not really all that different from Australia or other distant destinations. That depends entirely on where you go and what you do.

For example, you can visit one of New Zealand's geologic hot spots. New Zealand exists because of the collision of two tectonic plates — the Pacific Plate and the Indo-Australian Plate. This collision produces not only the earthquakes that New Zealand is famous for, but also plenty of volcanic activity.

On a recent trip to the island nation, I had a chance to experience this volcanic activity first- hand by visiting White Island (Whakaari in Maori). The island lies about 30 miles off the east coast of the North Island, near the town of Whakatane. Its attraction (or not, as you may feel) is that the entire island is a live volcano.

The company offering the trip, White Island Tours, certainly does nothing to minimize the danger. A short but rather formidable waiver form (paraphrased as "If you die, it's not our fault") and the statement that visitors to the island will be issued hard hats and gas masks definitely warn that this is not the usual kind of tour. The cost, about $150 per person for a six-hour trip, includes a box lunch.

It took about two hours to reach the island by boat. Once at the volcano, we were given the obligatory hard hats and gas masks before we disembarked via small inflatable boats.

I thought the gas mask was a bit of theater and would not actually be necessary, but I did use it almost the entire time I was there. It wasn't so much to eliminate the strong smell of sulfur, but to give relief from the acrid fumes that take a toll on your throat.

Otherworldly is a good word to describe the island itself. The crater is almost always shrouded in mist consisting of water vapor, sulfur fumes and other gases, giving a strong sense of being somewhere other than on Earth.

Then there are the bubbling fumaroles and the admonition to stay on the designated path so you don't break through the surface and plunge into a hot spot.

Falling into a hot spot certainly seemed to be a possibility. The ground was warm to the touch, and we were told that the volcano's magma was only a bit more than a mile beneath the surface at the crater.

The hot gasses wafting from the brilliant yellow sulfur deposits and the bubbling mud pots added to the surreal landscape, as did the abandoned buildings from the period 80 years ago when the sulfur was mined commercially.

Was the trip worth the cost and the element of danger? Absolutely! This is one of the few places in the world where you can visit a live volcano in reasonable safety.

Geologists constantly monitor it for signs of an eruption, and the island is closed to tours when an event occurs.

Less than a month after I visited, the volcano erupted again, covering the crater with several inches of volcanic ash and resulting in the suspension of tours for a few days.

This trip, without a doubt, fits the description "out of the ordinary."

Fred Delcomyn is a professor emeritus at the University of Illinois, where he taught biology and neuroscience. He lives in Urbana.