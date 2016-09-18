John Roska: Law permits 'grace period' voting registration

Q: Is there a deadline to register to vote in the November election? Or is same-day registration allowed? Do I have to have an ID to register, or to vote?

A: There's still same-day registration. It's better to register before the Oct. 11 "deadline" for traditional registration, but you can still register after that, and on Election Day, Nov. 8.

You don't need an ID unless you're voting for the first time after registering by mail.

Illinois law used to prohibit registering to vote during the 27 days before an election. That old law is still on the books, but it was made obsolete in 2015 by a new law that permits "grace period" voter registration up to and including Election Day.

Up to that "deadline" on Oct. 11, you can register to vote in person, by mail or online. Once the grace period begins Oct. 12, you can only register in person.

So, you have more ways to register to vote before Oct. 12. And things are more likely to go smoothly if you do, since "grace period" voting is still new and different. In some places, it may still cause confusion — or even resistance.

If do you want to register to vote during the "grace period," starting Oct. 12, you have to do it at the county clerk, or at other locations the clerk establishes. On Election Day, same-day registration may only be possible at certain locations, so check with your clerk ahead of time.

You can also change address during the "grace period."

If you want to register, or change address, and vote during the grace period, before Election Day, you have to do it all on the same day. Otherwise, you can register or change address during the "grace period," before Nov. 8, and show up to vote on Election Day.

Registering during the "grace period" requires the same stuff as traditional voter registration: two forms of identification, one of which shows your permanent residence.

The general qualifications to vote are: U.S. citizen, 18 on Election Day, and residing in the election district for 30 days prior to Nov. 8.

Early voting starts Sept. 29, before the "grace period." So between Sept. 29 and Oct. 11, you can vote early, but only if you're already registered to vote. Early voting and same-day registration is only possible during the "grace period," after Oct. 11.

An early vote is your final vote. You can't change it before Election Day. That goes for all early voting, regardless of how you registered to vote.

Early voting must be done in person, at designated locations. Voting by mail — "absentee ballots" — is also possible. You must apply. The county clerks started accepting applications Aug. 10, and the last day they can receive them is Nov. 3. Votes by mail must be postmarked no later than Nov. 8.

NOTE: If you registered to vote by mail, you can't vote the first time by mail, unless you jump through some extra hoops to verify your identity. Otherwise, you must vote in person and show an ID. But that's the only time an ID can be required to vote.

John Roska is a lawyer with Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. You can send your questions to The Law Q&A, 302 N. First St., Champaign, IL 61820. Questions may be edited for space.