Kelly Strom: Slow, thoughtful reflections

Although I do love to read novels with lots of action and suspense, sometimes it's nice to sit down and linger over a book. Soak in the atmospheric descriptions of time and place. Take the time to really get to know the characters and revel in their beauty, sadness and redemption. I have a couple of books this week that let you do that.

After leaping onto the public scene over two and a half decades ago with the Oprah selections of "The Book of Ruth" and "Map of the World," Jane Hamilton has been a steady figure in the literary world. She's known for writing novels with beautiful prose and complicated characters that have a compelling story to share.

Unlike some of her others, this book, "The Excellent Lombards," isn't particularly sad — there's no major catastrophe, hardship or devastation. It's just the story of one girl growing up on an apple farm in Wisconsin.

The girl is Mary Frances Lombard, and she is the narrator of the book, passing on stories of family, pride, hard work and potential. The book begins when Mary Frances (or "Frankie") is a young girl, following her brother and father around the apple orchard and into the barns and surrounding woods.

It takes place around the beginning of the 21st century, so most readers will be familiar with the gadgets, clothing and news events discussed.

Frankie is a smart girl, reflecting often on her life in a small town in the Midwest. She wants to please her family, and although her mother (who is the town's librarian) wants her to go to college someday and be something important, Frankie wants to stay on the farm. She loves the smell of the cider press, the early morning chores and the sense of familial responsibility.

Joining her on the farm is a cast of quirky characters, including her sarcastic mother, her hardworking father, an uncle who invents things rather than getting the farm work done, a frivolous aunt who doesn't care about the family business and two cousins who are itching to move away and start a new life.

Against her wishes, life moves on for Frankie, and circumstances change. Before long, she is confronted by bigger issues, such as college applications, urban sprawl and disinheritance.

As Frankie grows older, some of her observations are downright funny, and others pull on the heartstrings. This is a book to read in a quiet room where one can pause and ruminate on the story. Although purposefully slow, I found it completely enchanting. Interestingly, the author is married to an apple farmer in Wisconsin.

In "Happy People Read and Drink Coffee" by Agnes Martin-Lugand, we meet Diane, who seems to have it all. She is married to a wonderful man, and they have a beautiful and vivacious little girl. However, quite early on, we discover that Diane's life is changed forever when her husband and daughter are killed in a car accident. The sadness I felt as she was in the hospital saying goodbye was palpable and almost unbearable.

Diane becomes a recluse, staying in her apartment for weeks at a time, numbly staring at walls and barely eating. She hasn't paid any mind to her business, a literary caf in Paris called Happy People Eat and Drink Coffee. No longer happy, she can't bear to go in. Her best friend, Felix, is trying his best to take care of the caf and visits Diane daily to clean up trash left around the apartment and bring her food and cigarettes. Diane smokes — a lot.

After a year of deep sadness, Diane decides to go away. Her late husband had always wanted to travel to Ireland, so Diane feels as though that is where she needs to go. She closes her eyes and drops her finger on a map to determine her destination. Small town Mulranny, in western County Mayo, is the winner. She goes online to reserve a cottage to stay in for an undetermined amount of time and packs her bags. When she arrives, she's greeted by a perky landlord and villagers who all know one another and hang out at the local pub.

Eventually, Diane settles in and lives a solitary life of walking along the shore and basically moping about. When she meets her next-door neighbor, she is offended by his brusque manner and tries to avoid him at all costs. When he helps her during one particularly low point, they become friends. She finds that this abrasive man is also wounded and wants to be left alone as much as she does.

Ultimately, Diane must make the decision of taking the next step in her life. Does she stay in Ireland or return to Paris? Is she ready to face the world again?

This becomes a story of redemption, of starting anew and overcoming life's tragedies. I enjoyed the characters and the descriptions of the beautiful Irish coastal town. This book has been optioned by a movie studio, and there is a sequel for the novel planned for 2017.

Kelly Strom is the collection manager at the Champaign Public Library. She orders books, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks and CDs.