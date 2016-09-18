Letters from Birdland: Starting to feel a chill in the air

Birdland has been kissed with a blessed coolness following the previous day's terrific storms. It is welcome after the humid days that seemed to stretch forever, and today I flung open the windows to bring the fresh air into the house. I had forgotten what it was like to hear birdsong in the kitchen as I chopped vegetables for my dinner.

My supper is bubbling on the stovetop inside, and I am at my evening station in the Adirondack chair next to the chicken coop.

The sun is a little lower than it was when I wrote to you this time last week, and already I am planning for the time change, letting the dogs' supper time "fall back" in pieces, a quarter of an hour at a time, so they won't be in for a shock when daylight saving time comes to an end and their tummies are saying it's 5 already, and me not even home from work yet.

I'm trying a new trick in the chicken coop. When our chickens had the range of the yard all day, every day, they would visit the compost pile and keep it healthy by digging around looking for tasty morsels. As they turned the compost over and over, they were stirring it up constantly, which keeps it from smelling as it decomposes evenly.

But now they only get the range of the yard during my Adirondack evenings, and the compost pile is pretty far from the new coop.

They have a dirt floor, and we've been talking about tilling it up to give them some earth to scratch in. We've made plans for a circular sand pit for their dust bathing, and today I thought, why not a little compost pit too?

I've already been saving peelings from carrots and sweet potatoes to toss to them in the coop, and they seem to enjoy that pretty well. So today I dug just a little hole in one corner of the coop and tossed the kitchen scraps in.

The first challenge was to keep the dogs out of the coop, even when it has delicious, ripening compost.

And so I sit here with my bad-dog egg, guarding the open door of the coop.

Ursula has already tried to slink in twice and got a loud beeping from my egg for her trouble, skulking quickly away, eyes downcast. Cullen knows better than to even try.

The chickens just now are too excited about getting their fill of the green grass on the outside of the coop to pay much attention to the new pile of scraps, but a few of the pullets have discovered it and are scratching and pecking.

Just now comes a great drama in the yard. Poor Willie, the naked neck cockerel that everybody gangs up on — I'm not actually sure whether he is a naked neck for real or if his neck feathers have just not grown back since he was pecked bloody the day they decided to bully him — has found an earthworm of massive proportion.

He's not quite sure what to do with it, and a few of the hens are chasing him. It wriggles heroically in his mouth as he runs, but ends, as all of these chases eventually do, with the worm squirming as it goes down his gullet. I cheer for him with his prize. Maybe it will move him up a notch in the pecking order. At least a few of the pullets seem impressed.

And now I feel an unfamiliar sensation. Am I chilly? The sun has dipped behind the corn; the sunlight shining through the brown stalks makes a golden lantern of the field. The sky is still bright, but we are now in shadow. I'll wait for the chickens to notice, one by one, that it's chicken dark and time for bed, so I can close them up, safely in the coop. But maybe I'll just go in and get a sweater first.

Shine through beau- ty; scratch in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She loves to see each new season come, even with the sadness of letting the old one go for a while. You can see photos and read more of her writings at letter frombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gamil.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.