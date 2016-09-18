Library events, Sept. 18-25, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, FlipWord's founders, Thomas Resse and Yinghua Yang, will introduce their Chrome-based tool for language learning while web surfing. Stop by for coffee, socializing and to learn something new. The program is part of the Tuesdays at Ten series, introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, find out who's behind 12-time Grammy winner and local label, Archeophone Records. Founders Richard Martin and Meagan Hennessy are dedicated to restoring and preserving the music of the acoustic era. This program is part of a new monthly series, Hidden Gems of Champaign.

At 3 p.m. Thursday at the main library, attend a kid-friendly demonstration of battery-operated mini flying copters.

From 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays at the Douglass Branch, school-age kids can experiment with a technology project after school.

Need help using a computer or mobile device? From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays (through Dec. 2) at both the main library and Douglass Branch, get tech help for free from University of Illinois School of Information Science students.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 2 p.m. today in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, UFLive! will present the Klezmer sounds of Schlomo's Schleppers. The trio features Sol Baer on clarinet, Derick Cordoba on guitar and Josh Houchin on bass.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, attend the grand opening of the Bee & Butterfly Garden and Little Free Library at 203 W. Green St., U, which is across the street from the library.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, the library and state Sen. Scott Bennett will host a residential shredding event and recycling fair. There will be a limit of two boxes per person. Also, recycle ink-jet printer cartridges and single-use batteries. Call 217-355-5252 for more information.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

At 4:30 p.m. Monday in the upstairs conference room, Teenflix will screen a movie starring Will Smith about the discovery of the trauma caused by concussions in football players. Teenflix is for those 12 to 18. Refreshments will be served.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, the Wonder Garden Club will plant fall vegetables and flowers. Also, the group will sample a variety of apples. The club is for youths 5 to 12. Those under 8 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

At 5 p.m. Thursday, the Teen Book Club for youths 12 to 18 will meet in the upstairs conference room. Space is limited, so contact the library to sign up.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.