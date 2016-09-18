Lora Fegley: Learn more about the making of 'Hamilton'

When visiting the White House to perform for the president and first lady, Lin-Manuel Miranda proved just how much he believed in his next project.

The event's producers asked him to sing a song from "In the Heights," his award-winning play that was on Broadway at the time. Instead, he chose to sing a very different song.

Addressing the room filled with dignitaries, Miranda said, "I'm actually working on a hip-hop album — a concept album about the life of someone who embodies hip-hop — Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton."

The audience loved the rap song, and the rest, as they say, is history.

I am passionate about "Hamilton," the hip-hop musical that has taken Broadway by storm and won 11 Tony Awards. Having listened to the soundtrack countless times, when I saw "Hamilton: The Revolution" arrive at The Urbana Free Library on a cart of new books, I picked it up, held it to my heart and said, "It's mine for the next two weeks."

The book by Miranda and Jeremy McCarter was no ordinary reading experience. I very methodically read each chapter, read the footnotes to the lyrics and then listened to the soundtrack, which I checked out from the library, while reading the lyrics.

The book is beautiful, featuring many pictures of the original cast and others who made "Hamilton" come to life. I pored over this gorgeous book and now have a much better idea how the whole idea for "Hamilton" came to Miranda.

The notion for the play came from the 2004 Hamilton biography by Ron Chernow. While reading Chernow's book, Miranda started formulating a plan, which would become the groundbreaking play that captures the essence of one of our flawed, yet significant, founding fathers.

Each chapter examines a piece in the puzzle that became "Hamilton" — from the choreography to the hip-hop artists that inspired Miranda.

"Hamilton: The Revolution" is an insider's view into what it takes to produce a Broad- way play.

Miranda's personality really comes through in the book — inclusive, energetic, empathetic. He certainly seems deserving of the high praise he is receiving.

If seeing the play is problematic in either cost or proximity, this book is the next best thing. History has never been so fascinating.

Lora Fegley is the director of adult and youth services at the Urbana Free Library. She loves her job, which combines working with books and engaging with the community.