Monticello youth is a pilot prodigy

MONTICELLO — He's years away from a learner's permit but has flown planes up to 200 miles an hour.

Radio-controlled planes. And helicopters.

On a sunny day, among sweat bees and butterflies at Eli Field north of Monticello, Zavi Machinchy is having fun with World War II-era planes.

To say Zavi, 11, is a good flier is an understatement.

He has won three events and flown a copter at Alexandra Palace in London.

"I've traveled around the world doing exhibitions," he says. "I find it so cool, awesome, such a privilege," sounding older than a Monticello middle-schooler.

This afternoon, he flies two Hangar 9 models — a P-40 Warhawk and a Valiant — as well as a T-28.

He shows expert flying skills, down to smooth landings, both with battery and gas models.

"I've crashed plenty," he admits. Batteries can fall out, or an engine can fail, for reasons like a bubble in the gas line.

But most of those snags are in the past. It was five years ago that Zavi made his first proper takeoff, and it was captured on YouTube.

Those skills were passed down from his father, Ali Machinchy, who in turn was taught by his own father back in the United Kingdom.

Ali Machinchy is a serious lifetime RC hobbyist. He moved to the United States to work for Champaign's Horizon Hobbies, which built Eli Field and its hangar.

Dad says his son surpasses his own skills at that age.

"He's a natural," he says of Zavi.

Dad says he flew a lot "in our back garden after school, but only the small models."

For his son, it really helps to have access to lots of planes of all sizes and access to Eli Field.

"To have such a large and well-looked-after runway and hangar is very, very rare for a RC club field — plus the fact there are so many super-experienced RC pilots on hand to help out as part of a friendly club," Ali said.

Right now he's "just enjoying the hobby," Zavi says, and plans "flying as much and as many different types of aircraft as possible and to travel to as many events as possible around the world as possible."

His favorite plane is probably a very large (10-feet wing span) model of an F-86 Sabre Jet.

But Zavi also has enjoyed small models.

Some RC-controlled aircraft can get up to 300 miles per hour, but that's illegal in this country.

Most of the planes Zavi flies weigh 6 to 8 pounds; the planes themselves are lightweight plastic, but parts like batteries can be heavy.

The planes don't need to be expensive, and you don't have to take classes to learn.

It's $25 for a one-year junior membership in the Monticello Model Masters club, which runs Eli Field.

"The best advice I can give is join a club," Zavi says.

"That way, you can learn from others. It's much more fun and easier to learn that way. Eli Field is a great example, as there are so many really helpful guys out there."

One of those "helpful guys" is Gerald Sappenfield of Ogden, flying his own plane at Eli Field — but actually a little in awe of the boy.

Flying his deHavilland Beaver — a bush plane — he keeps an eye on Zavi's progress.

"He's incredible," Sappenfield says. "Even at that age, he is an excellent pilot, much better than me."

Zavi might follow in the footsteps of his dad or be-come a commercial airline pilot.

"I would love to be part of anything aviation-related as a career," he says.

Flight path

On a beautiful summer day, it's exciting to fly an RC plane in the great outdoors. Here are some of the larger places to experience the wild blue yonder:

The Champaign County Radio Control Club

Its field, a former landfill, is at 3616 W. Bloomington Road, C. Former president Gerald Sappenfield said club members or approved guests can use the field unless it's too windy or cold. They get a key. It opens at 8 a.m. six days a week; Sundays start at 9 a.m. Details on membership are at ccrcc.info.

Decatur Aerocommanders RC Club

Weston Brohard said in good weather, members still are flying Saturdays and Sundays from about 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. "We stop when it's dark," Brohard said. You can email him at cockpit1_wes@excite.com.

Monticello Model Masters

Eli Field is on Air Park Lane in Monticello just east of the Monticello Railway Museum at 992 Iron Horse Place, on the north side of town. Zavi Machinchy endorses it. More information is at elifield.com.

Sentral Illinois Radio Society

This Bloomington-area club has a field north of Funks Grove. The website is sirsrc.com.