The Relucant Townie: Hot takes on free speech, training videos

Everybody keeps asking me for my hot take on the guy from Tolono who would rather get fired than sit through an LGBT diversity training video at his workplace.

On the positive side, East Central Illinois is making headlines in the national news, and for once it's not because of Chief Illiniwek. They say there is no such thing as bad press. Ergo, this is technically a win for the 'Paign.

Champaign-Urbana reps its homegrown heroes hard — just try to talk smack about REO Speedwagon at a townie bar, and you'll witness firsthand the ferocity of C-U loyalty — so now we've got our own small-time Kim Davis, for all of you out there who are into that sorta thing. I'm sure he will find support.

Christians, as religious folk on the whole, are primarily well-meaning people who want to do good, but there is something inherent in their religion that drives the most annoying of their members to publicly martyr themselves whenever the opportunity presents itself. Not sure who set that example ...

Radical Islamists tend to become suicide bombers. Radical Christians tend to become self-righteous curmudgeons.

Personally, I wish everybody would stop paying attention to the Tolono Crusader. (I say this, of course, as I contribute directly to the problem by writing about him — although I will refrain from using his name, thereby offsetting any potential gains to his Google-ability.)

People like this guy are akin to Tinker Bell — if we stop believing in their newsworthiness and rewarding their cravings with profiles and think pieces, they will cease to be an issue. By doing anything other than responding to his story with an apathetic shrug and promptly forgetting it ever happened, we are encouraging future attention seekers to take more annoying self-righteous stands.

And nobody needs that. Least of all, Christians who find themselves embarrassed by the way their religion is often represented by its squeakiest wheels.

So let's just forget he exists. Tolono Crusader, you do you. We'll do us. If you get fired, so be it. But I feel I should let you in on a trick I picked up in middle school: If you draw eyes onto the back of your eyelids, you can sleep without the teacher being any the wiser (wink, wink).

To be clear where I stand on the politi-sophical argument that has arisen from TC's predicament, so that I do not have to defend it in the comments section online: Unquestionably-super-heterosexual IT bro has the right to not watch the video and lose his job. He has the right to protest whatever injustice he feels he has suffered. He even has the right to think gay people are gross.

Just as we all have the right to go on Facebook and ridicule him with long, equally preachy diatribes. Not that any of it does any good or changes anybody's opinion. It's mostly noise, but we're noisy creatures, so there's a market for it.

Let the guy refuse to watch the videos. Let him staple his eyelids shut to make sure nothing homosexual gets in and drags his soul to hell. As an American, he has that basic freedom. Period. And that freedom is a special thing that we take for granted, something that needs to be preserved at all costs.

But I think the aim of his protest is misdirected. Instead of standing up for his right to be close-minded about people of a different sexual orientation, he should be protesting against the slow-boiling torture of workplace training videos themselves. Because those things are a real problem and one that is not being addressed by society.

I know they are sometimes (SOMETIMES) necessary to ensure physical safety and/or proper sanitary conditions, but as I approach the middle arc of my life span, I can safely say that suffering through mandated training videos is among the most grievous wastes of time ever forced upon me. They are nothing short of micro prison sentences, served in a cramped office under the sick, flickering hum of overhead fluorescent lights. They are truly, cumulatively, hours of my life that have been stolen, without recompense (excluding the hourly pay).

I think we can all agree that training videos are an overall crime against humanity. Especially if the video has been produced in a modern time period, with budget and serious intent, thereby eliminating any chance of enjoying the training video for its unintended camp value. They must be stopped.

Anyway, that was my hot take on the Tolono dude whose name we shall not speak. So stop sending me emails about it and calling my house in the middle of the night to breathe into the phone.

"But what about Colin Krapperdink," you say.

Who?

"The guy who won't stand up during 'The Star-Spangled Banner' before football games."

Oh, him.

"What do you think? Aren't you engaged by his disrespect for America? Surely you have a hot take on this. Everybody has a hot take on this! Who does he think he is?"

I imagine he thinks he is Colin Humperdink, a football player of some variety from a team whose name I don't know because I don't follow sports.

What really confuses me is that I've heard about him at all. He, much like the Tolono Crusader, is protesting something and exercising his right to free speech. Good for him. Why are people so angry that he has an opinion? And are those same people angry at this guy from Tolono?

And if not, why?

As an American, it is your choice, and your choice alone, to ignore their free speech. Not to silence it.

Ryan Jackson has hot takes, cold takes, room temperature takes, takes for any occasion, and you can contact him at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.