Rob Kanter/Environmental Almanac: Researcher takes fresh look at Urbana's ants

For most people in central Illinois, the term "biodiversity" conjures images of big animals in trouble, typically in exotic locales — polar bears in the Arctic, elephants in sub-Saharan Africa, pandas in China. And these are animals that don't mix well with humans.

But biodiversity encompasses the small with the big, the local with the exotic, the human-tolerant with the standoffish. Like ants. In Urbana. In houses.

Who would want to study them?

If you'll go back with me a way, Marion R. Smith. Beginning in 1924, he conducted a three-year study that would earn him a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois Department of Entomology titled "Ants of a Typical Middle Western city, with Particular Reference to the House-Infesting Species."

Smith went on to a long and illustrious career as an ant scientist, primarily with Mississippi State College (now University) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He published more than 150 papers, mostly on the biology and taxonomy of ants, as well as a bulletin that became the standard on its topic, "House-Infesting Ants of the Eastern United States."

But it's his Ph.D. thesis we're concerned with. In 2011, UI Department of Entomology head May Berenbaum and colleague Andrew Suarez came across it, and they wondered what could be learned by having a current graduate student replicate it. As they explained to me, access to good data from the past, like that in Smith's study, enables scientists of the present to understand how changes in the environment — especially the ones caused by humans — have impacted populations and communities of organisms over time.

Enter Andrea Belcher, who was a looking for master's project and who was keen to study insects in the field. She took up the challenge, and her article, based on fieldwork conducted in 2012 and 2013, is published in the Fall 2016 issue of American Entomologist, is titled "Urbana House Ants 2.0: Revisiting M.R. Smith's 1926 Survey of House-Infesting Ants in Central Illinois After 87 Years."

Belcher's survey had three goals: To identify ant species that infest houses now, to analyze the methods people use to control pest ants and to compare her results with those found by Smith.

Following in Smith's footsteps — literally and intentionally — Belcher focused her study on two intersecting transects that form a cross in central Urbana, an area that encompassed about 300 single-family homes, as well as 40 multi-unit buildings.

Like Smith before her, Belcher relied on the cooperation of residents in the study area. First, she asked them to become "citizen scientists" and collect any ants found within their homes. This was done by capturing the ants on sticky tape and recording some basic information about them: where they were found, how many there were, if and what they were eating and what, if any, measures were used to control them.

In addition, Belcher sought permission from residents for herself and an assistant to walk around their yards once and collect any active ants they found to help determine the total diversity of ants in Urbana. Beyond that, Belcher sampled ants from three nearby fragments of forest, to allow for some comparisons between them and the urban setting.

So, what changed for ants in Urbana over the 87 years between Smith's and Belcher's studies?

— Fewer species seem to be inhabiting human residences. Belcher turned up only eight, whereas Smith had 11.

— An exotic species, pavement ants, seem to have spread into or increased in abundance in Urbana. They were the fourth most commonly collected species in residences in 2012-2013; Smith had found none of them.

— People have adopted safer, more selective methods for chemical control of insects indoors. Survey respondents in the 1920s used broadly toxic chemical controls including compounds containing arsenic and mercury. Respondents from 2012-2013 reported using targeted, "least toxic" compounds, frequently baits that workers carry back to the nest.

— Some decline in the total number of local ant species may have taken place. Despite sampling more habitats using a greater variety of methods, Belcher found only 44 species whereas Smith had 47.

By adding the relatively undisturbed forest sites to her study, Belcher gave scientists interested in conservation some new things to think about, since she found each of them to contain a unique assemblage of ant species. As Andrew Suarez put it in a conversation with me: "It may not seem important to save a small patch of forest when you're thinking only about the birds that live there, since the same set of them is likely to occupy any other patch nearby. But that's not true of the insect community, which may differ greatly from one patch to the next."

For the present, Andrea Belcher's work no longer focuses on ants. With a spouse in the military, she has landed in Santa Cruz, Calif., where she works primarily as an interpreter and tour leader at Natural Bridges State Beach. Insects are still part of the picture for her though, as she also assists researchers studying the monarch butterflies that overwinter there.

She and Berenbaum and Suarez all hope her study inspires other entomologists to examine the archives at their own institutions for studies from the past that might be replicated to help us understand how the insect world has changed over time.

Rob Kanter is a lecturer and academic adviser with the UI School of Earth, Society and Environment. You can reach him via email at rkanter@illinois.edu. Environmental Almanac can also be heard on WILL-AM 580 at 4:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursdays.