Meg Makes: Baked apples make for a sweet/tart treat

This weekend, I found myself with fresh apples, a jar of local honey and a taste for something tangy.

I wondered what would happen if I mixed all those things with a touch of balsamic vinegar to make a sweet but savory dessert.

These baked apples were the result. I added oats for some volume in the filing and would have added chopped pecans, too, but we didn't have any on hand.

They turned out deliciously, and not too unhealthy, either. This recipe calls for four, though, and I recommend eating them all while they're hot, rather than saving the leftovers for later.

Balsamic Honey Baked Apples

4 tart apples

2 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons old-fashioned oatmeal

3 tablespoons honey

1/4 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup apple juice

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut butter into oats. When it's pea-sized or smaller, mix in honey. Add balsamic vinegar. Set filling aside.

With a spoon and/or a paring knife, remove core from apple while leaving bottom intact.

Place apples in a shallow baking dish. Spoon filling into apple wells.

Pour apple juice into the bottom of the dish. Bake at least 20 minutes or until apples are tender. Enjoy with vanilla ice cream or Greek yogurt.

Meg Dickinson is a local communications professional who spends many of her waking hours daydreaming about food. To submit a recipe, email megmakes1@gmail.com.