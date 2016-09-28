My Amish Home: Cover crop did its best to take cover

"Then came Peter to him, and said Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? Till seven times? Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, until seven times, but until seventy times seven." Matthew 18:21-22

The Lord has blessed us once again with a beautiful summer day. It was a tad chilly, had I gone to work, I would have probably worn a sweatshirt.

We did my cleaning job last night so I wouldn't have to leave this morning.

Hubby has vacation three days this week — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It really does give me a break, even if I still have to go clean.

I usually try to get my writing duties done on Wednesday, but this Wednesday I had workday. Our two daughters, Rachel and Jane Yoder, and granddaughter Cynthia Chupp came. Granddaughter-in-law Marilyn Yoder couldn't come, as she had to help her sisters make grape juice.

We made my applesauce. I canned 24 pints. It looks really nice. I just hope it won't turn dark. I have tried almost every imaginable remedy to keep it from turning dark. Some people have suggested that maybe the pantry has too much light.

It has only one window to the north, but my remedy for this year is to store it in boxes. So we'll see what happens.

We got some other odd jobs done. Granddaughters Julia and Cynthia sorted some recipes I had copied out of magazines, put them in plastic sleeves and put them in a three-ring binder. The binder is full. I probably won't live long enough to try out all my recipes. But I can't help myself, I still collect them.

My house was a disaster scene when we left last night to go clean. I was too tired to care. We wanted to leave early enough to go to Kitchen Seed to get more cover crop seeds.

This week I was working on getting the garden ready to sow the cover crop. I was tilling and thinking about how nice it is to have this BCS tiller and how I love to till. I was feeling so good about having the garden almost done. I was getting it cleared and the cover crop in before October. Even then, I'm behind. Most people's cover crop is several inches tall already.

Nonetheless, maybe I was feeling too smug, as suddenly, the tiller drew its last breath. Just died, seemingly for no apparent reason. And no amount of coaxing and cajoling brought it back to life. OK, I'll just go borrow Lloyds' tiller.

Was I ever glad I didn't have a lot left to till. That is one big, heavy clunker. Bigger than ours and because I wasn't used to it, harder to handle. But I got done and miraculously, I could remain upright. I took the tiller home, and on the way back, still feeling smug (seriously, though, I was actually only feeling good and glad that I was about to get that job marked off my list), I noticed something by the storage shed that looked like torn up plastic.

What have those wee beasties (in reality, they are big, overgrown pups) been tearing up now?! Oh no! My cover-crop seeds! The bags ripped apart, the seeds scattered! Have you ever tried to pick up radish and turnip seeds from gravel? It is well nigh impossible. I gave up. They aren't that expensive; I'll get others.

And really, it was my own dumb fault. I took them off the buggy and didn't set them out of reach of the dogs. I knew they like to drag off and chew up stuff. They are supposed to be penned up, but they are regular Houdinis when it comes to figuring how to get out.

So yes, my cover crop still needs to be sowed, the yard needs mowing and it's already Thursday. The house needs cleaning up; I straightened up some things, but the toy area and the children's bookcase need help.

This past Saturday, we had a pleasant surprise. As usual, of course, I was working and I really did need to do laundry when I got home.

I missed Ken and Mona Hunter, although I did meet them on the road as I was coming home. By the way, Ken, I hope your stale cookies were still edible. Maybe with plenty of coffee!

Anyway, while doing laundry, I kept thinking how nice it would be if someone called and wanted to go out to eat. I was too tired to cook and clean up.

And you know what? About 5 p.m., sis Louise Kauffman called and wanted to know how soon we'd like to go eat. Give us 30 minutes! Yes! We went to Yoder's. What a wonderful treat! Thank you!

In closing, the best preparation for tomorrow is to give life your best today.

Shall we make apple bars this week? They are almost like brownies.

Apple Bars

Servings: 25 to 30 bars.

3 large eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1 3/4 cups sugar

2 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups peeled, cored and chopped apples

1 cup chopped walnuts

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking pan.

Beat eggs, oil and sugar together in a large bowl. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon. Stir with a whisk to blend.

Stir dry ingredients into egg mixture until well blended. Stir in apples and walnuts. Pour into prepared pan and smooth top. Bake until firmly set, like a brownie, 35 to 40 minutes.

Remove from oven and let cool. Cut into bars.