Grove Street Church to honor 'Mother Perry's 92nd birthday
CHAMPAIGN — Blessed Hope District and Grove Street Church of God in Christ will be hosting a 92nd community birthday celebration honoring district missionary Maggie L. Perry on Oct. 16 at Grove Street Church, 501 E. Grove Street, C. The wishing well reception will begin at 2 p.m. and the tribune program at 4 p.m.
Affectionately known as Mother Perry, she has been a resident of the Champaign-Urbana community since September 1951. She has dedicated her life to serving God and helping people and has been a member of Grove Street Church for over 50 years.
Mother Perry has one son, Bishop Robert L. Perry Jr., pastor of Grove Street Church of God in Christ; a daughter-in-law, Annie Perry; one grandson, Robert L. Perry III; and one great-grandchild, Zayle Ryan Perry. Mother Perry was born on Oct. 17, 1924, in Amory, Miss.
