Religion calendar, Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2016

FOOD/FUNDRAISERS

Wesley Evening Food Pantry. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday in Rooms 48 and 50, Wesley Student Center United Methodist Church, 120 W. Green St., U. Food distribution. Additionally, college students-only pantry hours, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 3 (first Monday of the month); student ID required.For information, wesleypantry.org or call 344-1120.

Praise Fest and Dessert Auction. Doors open at 6 p.m., concert at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7, New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Hosted by Love INC (In the Name of Christ) of Vermilion County. Funds raised will be used to support this local ministry. Concert includes Doc Ashton & the Root Canals featuring Marty Lindvahl, vocals, and performances by Curt Kiser, Dan First, and a Community Praise Team. Call 497-5751 or email nboes3@comcast.net for information.

Community Steak Fry. 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 8, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Menu: 8-ounce ribeye, baked potato, salad bar, green beans, Beef House roll, dessert and drink for $15. Children hot dog meal, $3. Advanced sales only. Entertainment while dining, hayrides start at 6:45 p.m., and make your own s'more. This is a fundraiser for the church. For tickets, call 442-5675 or 474-2743.

MUSIC

1662 Choral Evensong. 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Emmanuel Memorial Episcopal Church, 208 W. University Ave., C. With texts from the English language's greatest prose set by some of history's greatest composers, the Emmanuel Choir will sing and Michael Fisher will play the organ. Call 352-9827.

Christian music concert by Jean Ren Bakekita and Bomoyi. 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, on the patio, First Presbyterian Church, 302 W. Church St., C. Free concert featuring African rhythms with a flavor of jazz, gospel and Congolese rumba. For information, email rwk3213@gmail.com.

Blackwood Legacy Quartet. 7 p.m. Oct. 7, Bible Baptist Church, 201 N. Century Blvd. (Highway 45), Rantoul. The Mansion Records group blends the best of traditional Southern gospel with today's newest country Christian sound. Nondenominational community event. Free; love offering will be received. Call 217-893-3888.

Collingsworth Family Concert. 6 p.m. Oct. 8, CrossRoads Christian Church, 3613 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Featuring traditional music with a modern twist by the Dove Award-winning, fan favorite mixed group for four consecutive years, including Kim Collingsworth, fan favorite musician for seven consecutive years. Tickets: VIP, $25; and general admission, $15, children ages 10-16, $5, and age 0-9, free. Call 841-3132 for tickets.

Allison Speer concert. 6 p.m. Oct. 9, River Valley Church, 17 Owl Creek Lane, Fisher. Speer is a regular performer on the Gaither Homecoming. Her career as a Christian recording artist has taken her to some of this nation's largest venues, as well as humanitarian aid trips to Russia, Bosnia the Philippines and South Africa. Free, but an offering to assist her ministry will be received. Call 897-1260.

SPEAKERS/SEMINARS

Working for Justice in the Middle East. Two presentations by Kathy Bergen, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday at First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield, U. "Jerusalem: A City of Conflict; A City of Peace" on Saturday and "What is happening in Palestine/Israel and What Can I do About It" on Sunday. Bergen has worked with a variety of organizations seeking justice in the Middle East since her first visit to Jerusalem in 1982. Free. Call 254-9876.

Global Efforts to Confront Climate Change.10:45 a.m. Sunday, First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, 602 W. Green St. Earth Care seminar presented by David Sherwood, professor of molecular and integrative physiology and professor, College of Medicine. Seminar describes not only major components of the Paris Agreement aimed at mitigating climate change but also commitments to assist with adaptation to climate change, and concludes with a description of the progress that has been made in negotiating the banning of hydrofluorocarbons. Call 367-8357.

Global Immigration. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Watseka Lounge, Wesley United Methodist Church, 1203 W. Green St., U. Wesley Fall Seminar. Speakers: Janice Jayes, professor at Illinois State University; Cynthia Buckey, professor; Konstantinos Kourtikakis, teaching associate professor; and Matt Kuenning, attorney and adjunct professor (all three at the UI). Free and open to the public. Sponsored by Wesley United Methodist Women. Call 344-1120 or email info@wesleyui.org.

WORKSHOPS/CLASSES

Bible classes. Bible Education Center, Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

— Biblical Application Series. 7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 6-20. Classes 5-7: Bible Principles for Digital Media. Examine trends in digital media, what happens when it controls us, and how we can use Bible directives to keep our use of digital media under control.

— Taking Action from the Book of James. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 12 through Nov. 9. Instructor: Brian Ross (via distance learning from Texas). Quickly uncover core Christian teachings in the book of James, and immediately put them into practice in meaningful ways.

Classes are free. For information, call 367-2100, bibleeducationcenter.org or email urbanabec@gmail.com.

MISCELLANEOUS

Blood drive. 2 to 6 p.m. today, St. John's Lutheran Church, 110 E. Illinois St., Sibley. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Pet blessing. 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2101 S. Prospect Ave., C. All creatures, great and small, are welcome.