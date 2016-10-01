Bob Swisher: Old barn getting straightened out

Photo by: Provided by Bob Swisher Four workers are restoring this old barn in Tuscola. Image

The owners of a barn in Tuscola are still searching records to establish when it was built. So far, everything indicates it was in the late 1860s.

The prior owner had the barn lifted off its old foundation years ago and put back down on a new one, which is still being used.The biggest problem with the barn's restoration is that it is leaning. So, the owners have a workforce of a foreman and three laborers who have the task of making the edifice straight.

It is a slow and meticulous project, but it should be a two-story thing of beauty when completed. All of the work is being done by area craftsmen.

The fancy trim, which consists of three large triangles and two small versions, and a second-story loft door are being fabricated at Armstrong Lumber in Urbana by Brent Wessleman.

It is a slow process. They hope to get a new roof on before winter.

Good antiquing!

Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.