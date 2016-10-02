Alice B. McGinty: Check out these Golden Kite winners

Each year, the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators honors outstanding books with its Golden Kite Award. This summer, I was thrilled to see the recipients accept their awards, including Illinois' own Kate Hannigan, winner for middle grade fiction with her Chicago-based historical fiction novel, "The Detective's Assistant."

In today's column, I review the winners of the picture book text and illustration categories:

When Jessixa Bagley accepted the picture book text award for "Boats for Papa" (2015, Roaring Brook Press, written and illustrated by Bagley, ages 3-7), she laughed because she had always seen herself primarily as an illustrator. The illustrations for this debut picture book are lovely, but the masterfully crafted text truly makes it shine.

The story introduces Buckley, a beaver who lives with his mama in a small wooden hut by the sea. "They didn't have much, but they always had each other," the opening page says.

Buckley likes to make boats from driftwood, and on his birthday, he sets one in the ocean with a note attached — "For Papa. Love, Buckley."

"I'm going to send my boat to Papa," he says. "If it doesn't come back to shore, I'll know he got it!"

On every special day that follows, Buckley sets off another boat for Papa, who he misses greatly.

After a year passes and his birthday comes again, Buckley gets ready to launch another boat. Having forgotten to write his note, though, he runs back home for some paper. However, when he lifts the lid of his mother's desk, he sees all of the wooden boats he'd released that past year. They must have washed back onto the beach. Buckley sits quietly and thinks. Then he takes the paper, writes a note and sets sail to his boat.

Later, when Mama lovingly retrieves the boat from the kelp, she sees the note, "For Mama. Love, Buckley."

Bagley's poignant text and warm watercolor illustrations combine perfectly in this heartfelt book about loss and love.

"Marvelous Cornelius: Hurricane Katrina and the Spirit of New Orleans" (2015, Chronicle Books, written by Phil Bildner, illustrated by John Parra, ages 4-9), winner for picture book illustration, is a modern-day folk tale about Cornelius Washington, a sanitation worker who left his mark on New Orleans.

The tale begins with a smiling Cornelius saluting neighbors as he collects the trash.

"'Woo! Woo! WOOOOO!' He called to his driver when it was time to stop. 'Rat-a-tat-TAT! He strummed the side when it was time to move. 'Hootie Hoo! Hootie HOOOOO!' His favorite call of all. Showtime! Cornelius front-flipped to the curb and flung the bags over his head, behind his back, between his legs, into the truck."

Joyful neighbors join the fun, the energy and colors of the painted illustrations ringing with joy. But, when Hurricane Katrina strikes, Cornelius weeps. "It would take thousands of me to clean this. Millions."

In time, though, he dries his eyes. "For his spirit and will were waterproof," the text says, the illustration showing the sun shining and a dove flying in a pale yellow sky. Cornelius empties garbage again into his hopper as he did every morning, now with neighbors pitching in, along with barbers, beignet bakers and millions of people from Brooklyn to Seattle. Soon, Marvelous Cornelius chants "Hootie HOOOO!" as the great city rises again.

Following the text is an author's note, telling us about how the author learned of the real Cornelius, who was not called Marvelous Cornelius, but "deserves to be." A beautifully told and illustrated story, it is well deserving of its award.

