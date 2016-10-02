A fitting memorial for 9/11 heroes of United Flight 93

Photo by: Submitted by Nancy and Jim Stephens Visitors view the names of victims at the Flight 93 National Memorial. The museum sits on a hill in the background. Image

By Nancy and Jim Stephens

As I stood before the Wall of Names — 40 polished white marble panels (3 inches thick, 30 inches wide and 8 feet tall), each etched with a name of the 33 passengers and seven crew members of United Flight 93 — the words simplistic and serene formed in my mind.

The day was as calm and beautiful as it was 15 years before when those brave men and women gave their lives at that very spot near Shanksville, Penn.

What they did there on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, in an airplane turned upside down and crashing nose-first into an open field in southern Pennsylvania will be remembered as heroic. There were no survivors in that field that day, but because of their selfless acts, there were survivors just 18 minutes of flying time away in our nation's capital, where this flight was headed.

This memorial is but a small way of honoring them for their courage and sacrifice.

As we drove through the countryside from the small town of Somerset toward the memorial, the feeling of serenity began to wash over me. It was a beautiful 20-minute drive, and when we reached the turnoff to the memorial and saw the sign, "Flight 93 National Memorial," I realized I'd caught my breath and slowly released it.

As is my custom when we travel, I photographed the sign, and we then traveled the final winding 3 miles to the visitor center complex.

Unbeknownst to us at the time, the black granite pathway we were walking on to the flight museum from the parking area was the actual flight path the plane took that day.

The complex sits on a hill above the crash site, where visitors walk the flight pathway and view the crash site below from an outdoor overlook. Its design is simple. The walls are tall and concrete with no curves.

Inside the museum, it is quiet and surreal, and there is an air of respect. Visitors view the crash site again inside from a large window, as well as displays and exhibits.

Many cannot hold back the tears filling their eyes. Their faces show sadness and heartbreak.

The story of Flight 93 becomes clearer as it is depicted from its takeoff at Newark, N.J., to its crashing into this field in Pennsylvania.

Recordings of some of the phone calls made by the passengers to family members can be heard on phone handsets. Artifacts from the crash scene are visible, as well as photographs. A wall is dedicated to the photos and names of each of the 40 who remain in the field and hemlock grove below.

From the museum, one can walk an approximately 1.5-mile pathway to the memorial plaza and Wall of Names. Along this pathway are exhibit panels and 40 groves of 40 trees each — red and sugar maples and eastern white oaks. It is a contemplative and breathtaking scene. A paved roadway also connects the museum with the memorial plaza for those who choose to drive instead of walk.

Park volunteers are available to answers questions, and rangers lead programs describing the events of that day. A shelter greets visitors, and panels are stationed there to give detailed information. Benches are provided for a ranger-led talk. Several passenger names are inscribed on each bench.

Visitors must bring water themselves, as there are no fountains available. Restrooms are available at the visitor center.

From the visitor center, it is a quarter-mile walk on a black granite path to the Wall of Names. A black, sloping wall marks the edge of the crash field, allowing visitors to see but not walk on the sacred ground beyond. Niches in the wall allow visitors to place mementos in remembrance. Benches with sloping backs representing the wings of the plane offer places to rest and reflect.

As we approached the Wall of Names, a large rock became more visible. This sandstone bolder was placed to indicate the impact zone. Flowers had been placed atop, most likely from family members. Upon request, they can enter the site from a special portal in the Wall of Names most any day of the year. This wall lines the flight pathway the plane took just before crashing into the field.

The memorial museum is visible on the hill along and above the flight path. At the end of the wall is a large hand-hewn hemlock and stainless steel ceremonial door, which is left open only a short time after the Sept. 11 observance each year.

From the slats in the gate, the hemlock grove beyond can be seen, where the passengers remain.

The visitors are very quiet and reverent, and many are seen praying. At night, the lights below each panel glow, reflecting the names of these heroes. Mementos and flowers can be placed in front of the panels.

A wildflower meadow brings color and life back to the serene landscape in and around the impact zone. This place of violence and death seems to be saying it will become a place of healing to a nation robbed of its security.

United Flight 93 was the only hijacked airplane on Sept. 11, 2001, that did not reach its terrorist-planned destination. Because of the heroic actions of the passengers and crew of this flight, our nation's capital was spared.

As we stood at this memorialized place that calm and beautiful day, it was difficult to absorb just all that took place to break that safe feeling we held living in the U.S.

But, thanks to the selfless acts of bravery of the very people whose bodies remain in this sacred place, we can continue to heal.

This tragic event, as well as those of the twin towers and the Pentagon, will be remembered in our world's history, in our minds and in the hearts and minds of those who loved these heroes. We can honor them by remembering.

There is no charge for this national memorial, and parking is free. It is approximately 10 hours from Danville. Several national motel chains are available in the area. Directions to the memorial are clearly marked.

Nancy and Jim Stephens of Danville love to travel and have been to all 50 states and several foreign countries.