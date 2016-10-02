Letters from Birdland: The ultimate spot to watch the harvest

In Birdland, the mornings are cool and sometimes foggy, but by noon, the sun has burned away all the damp chill.

We celebrated the equinox with our friend, Bill, at the Kalyx Center — a fun community potluck held each quarter of the year in the barn hidden in the woods.

I talked about knitting patterns with some new friends, while Michael talked about bees with Bill. My husband has been working to ready our beehive, and he wanted some advice from Bill before we bought the queen and her attendants.

Since Michael had to work in the morning, we didn't stay for the grand bonfire, but Ellis did. We left our youngest to enjoy the evening's show, knowing he'd find a ride back to town. You can always find a ride back to town after one of Bill's famous bonfires.

Even though we missed the bonfire welcoming autumn, we still know that autumn is here, because this week, Jim and Sean started the harvest.

The big, red combine lumbers across the golden field, cutting a path and leaving corn stubble in its wake. I love to watch the harvest, and I love it even more if I can watch it from the best seat in the house — high above the corn in the glass-encased cab of the combine.

The other day, they began on the field next to our house, and when Jim got to the edge of our backyard, I ran out and waved him down. Jim always stops for me, but when he did, I saw that my seat was taken. A future farmer was getting to experience the harvest. "Oh, Jim," I told him. "I wanted a ride, but I see you don't have room for me."

"I'll be back out here tomorrow," he promised, and he was as good as his word.

The next day, I was hanging my laundry when he went by on the west side of our house. I waved but wanted to finish my chore before joining him. The trouble was, after I finished, he was in a different field. I could hear him, but I couldn't see him over the corn.

I walked out into the path he had cut near our house, but I still couldn't find him. I could see the grain truck waiting patiently at the edge of the road.

I went back into the house to put in another load of laundry. When I came back out, I could see him in the high spot in the west field. The trouble was, I could see him, but I couldn't see how to get there without going back out to the road.

I took a chance on following the path he had cut from my house, but all I got was a lot of sweat and dust for my trouble.

The path didn't take me where I wanted to go, so I went back home to put my sun hat on and plant some hostas that my friend, Gayle, had given me. I got two holes dug for hostas when here comes Jim right past my yard.

I threw down my shovel, threw down my gloves and ran out, waving my hand. This time, Jim stopped the combine and leaned over to open the door. "You saved me a seat," I said, as I climbed the ladder into the cab.

We talked of all kinds of things as we rode back and forth, cutting the corn. I asked him if the harvest was his favorite part of planting, and he said it was.

I was mesmerized, watching the red cones line up perfectly between the rows of corn, the corn falling as the blades cut the stalks. I watched the tremor of the dried tassels as the machine first hit the stalk below. I watched the machine chew the stalks and winnow out the cobs. I asked Jim if he loved the colors of the golden fields, and he said he did.

Behind us, a window showed the kernels piling up, filling the hopper. I watched them rain down from the auger for a while, and then I turned around to enjoy the view of the farm.

We went way back in a hollow where you can't see my house. I told Jim that sometimes after the harvest, I'll take the dogs and walk back there, just because I like the feeling that I'm far away from civilization — even if I know my own house is just over the rise.

I think I rode with Jim for an hour or more, talking of farming issues like GMOs and pesticide resistance. We lamented at how difficult and expensive it is for young farmers to get into farming.

He admired Michael's work on the new chicken coop, and I told him about our bees. But I had work to do, so he let me off right in my backyard.

They're still out in the fields, and I love to watch from afar almost as much as I love to ride along.

Harvest beauty; ride in peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is interested in all kinds of farming. You can read more of her writings and see photos at letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.