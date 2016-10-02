Library events, Oct. 2-9, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 7 p.m. Monday at the main library, 50 lucky people will get to enjoy a tasting of Rubens Chocolates. Master chocolatier Marleen Hendrickx will talk about the making of Belgian chocolate and will share samples created from her family's recipes. Make reservations at bit.ly/cpl-chocolate-tasting-oct3.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, meet Jacob Sosnoff, whose new app, STEADY, is designed to help improve balance and mobility issues. The program is part of the Tuesdays at Ten series, introducing technology and other innovations developed here in Champaign-Urbana. Coffee will be served.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the main library, listen to professional appraiser Michael Osacky's (baseballintheattic.com) overview of the history of sports memorabilia — from vintage baseball cards of the late 1800s to contemporary collectibles. Bring your favorite sports items for a free verbal appraisal.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the main library, join rappers CJ Run, babynoface and Ausar Bradley for mind-expanding lyrics and music at the library's first-ever, all-ages Hip-Hop Showcase.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in Megan's Reading Room, children in grades 3 to 6 can join librarian Elaine Bearden to explore the world of graphic novels at Write On! Kids will create their own graphic novels.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday in Lewis Auditorium, attend a reading and book signing for "After the Dam: A New Novel by Amy Hassinger." Hassinger is the author of two previous novels and is known for her Champaign-Urbana writing workshops.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday in the Busey-Mills Reading Room, attend a spirited and energetic performance of West African drumming and dancing. Learn about the arts and culture of Guinea and Mali.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

The Monday classic matinee, "A Little Romance," stars Diane Lane as teenager Lauren King, who lives in Paris with her mother (Sally Kellerman) and befriends film buff Daniel Michon (Thelonious Bernard). After Lauren's mother forbids her to date Daniel, the young lovebirds team up with eccentric pickpocket Julius (Laurence Olivier) to run away to Venice, where, according to legend, a couple who kiss under the Bridge of Sighs will stay together forever. Refreshments will be served at 1:30 p.m., and the film will start at 2 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room. Public performance rights for the film are made possible by a grant from the Danville Library Foundation.

At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Kidz Snack Club will make candy corn parfaits in the Children's Program Room. The event is for kids 5 to 11. Children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult.

From 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the Preschool Pals Playgroup (kids 2 to 6) will meet.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, the library will host an Authors Fair. Meet working and published authors, obtain signed copies of their books or have your previously purchased copy signed and pick up helpful publishing information. Bring the kids for fun activities.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.