The Reluctant Townie: The Campustown shooting and beyond

It seems negligent for me to write a Reluctant Townie column this week without mentioning the Campustown shooting last weekend. There isn't a humorous angle for me to approach this topic, at least as far as I can presently see.

Some innocent people were shot, one young man lost his life. The alleged shooter who is wanted by police is, himself, a baby — a baby freshly paroled for a previous gun crime, so a bad baby, but a baby nonetheless.

I suppose it's only natural to feel some anxiety about something as senseless and random as this shooting, but all I can seem to muster is melancholy for the lives ruined and an overwhelming numbness for the current state of affairs.

Of course, Champaign-Urbana has long angled for microurban status — a symptom of its inferiority complex about its northerly neighbor — but if you want to be a bustling, metropolitan area, increased levels of violent crime are part of the package. At the risk of sounding callous, as these twin cities grow, you should expect more of this kind of thing to happen. Senseless violence, the shattering of lives.

Any given day of news coverage in Chicago is enough to snuff the optimism right out of you. If you think your heart aches for an innocent 22-year-old, wait until you have to process the death of an innocent toddler lost to gun violence. That kind of thing happens in Chicago on a daily basis.

It doesn't make national news except to tally the overall carnage, but next time you spend the day in the Windy City on vacation, turn on the morning news. You'll hear about people shot driving their car down the interstate, walking home from school, playing basketball in the park.

There doesn't seem to be any antidote to this violence. While it serves to depress and ultimately leave its law-abiding populace desensitized, the violence operates as a contagion in economically depressed neighborhoods: Violence begets revenge begets more violence begets yet more revenge.

The Campustown shooting was allegedly sparked by a spilled drink. A few years ago, Jonylah Watkins, a 6-month-old from Chicago, was shot to death in a van over a dispute about an Xbox her father allegedly stole from the shooter.

Try to find the humor in that. I'll wait.

Meanwhile, police shootings continue across the country, each one knocking another block out of this already teetering Jenga tower of civility our society barely maintains. There is seemingly no end in sight for these type of incidents, and the frayed trust of the minority communities will ultimately give way to something terrible, and the effects will be felt for generations.

I try not to talk about that stuff too much, because it's a sticky, complex subject that people seem determined to boil down to a reductive narrative of "cops are racist pigs" or "the thug victims failed to comply," and I have nothing to offer in way of solutions. In fact, I'm increasingly convinced there isn't one.

My dad was a cop for over 30 years; he never shot anybody, but he helped a lot of people on the darkest days of their lives. He is one of the best people I know. I have friends whom I respect that went into law enforcement. Perhaps if I didn't have asthma and wasn't such an overall screw-up, I might have gone into law enforcement and served my community, too. I think about that sometimes. Especially these days. Would I have been able to make a difference?

But acknowledging the existence of some good cops is not an argument that solves anything. However, it remains an important fact to consider, and it gives me enough insight to know that cops are human beings with a dangerous and often thankless job. They are the ones, after all, who responded to the local shooting, and will presumably bring the killer to justice.

On the flip side, I have friends and acquaintances who are people of color, and from listening to their experiences, I have come to learn that there is a very real and often justified fear of law enforcement and a feeling that the system is hostile toward them by default. All Lives Matter supporters seem unwilling to admit that truth. Instead they rage at a football player who protests during the national anthem — like that small act of defiant kneeling is something that presents an actual danger to our society.

So what can be done about gun violence? If there were some magic genie in a lamp that could snap its fingers and vanish all weaponry from Earth, that would be a good start. But that is about as likely to happen as Congress is to outlaw firearms.

And even if firearms were outlawed, as many gun enthusiasts are quick to point out, criminals, by definition, do not operate under the law of the land. Despite the smugness with which the gun enthusiasts often employ that logic, it holds true.

Perhaps we should re-evaluate how we punish violent criminals. Perhaps convicted gun crimes should come with a mandatory amputation of both trigger fingers. After all, guns don't kill people, trigger fingers do.

Or maybe we should erect bulletproof Thunderdomes where criminals can kill each other with impunity, if only to save the lives of potential bystanders.

I'll admit that I don't know what the answer is. But I continue to hope, however dimly, that someday we will figure it out. Because if not, we are going to die trying.

Ryan Jackson will be back with his regularly scheduled fart jokes next week, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.