My Amish Home: Mystery trip revealed as chill hits air

"Now the works of the flesh are manifest, which are these: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, variance, emulations, wrath, strife, seditions, heresies, envyings, murders, drunkenness, revellings and suchlike; of the which I tell you before, as I have told you in time past, that they which do such things shall not inherit the kingdom of God." Galatians 5:19-21

It's fall — chilly, windy, occasional warm sunshine. This past week we had gorgeous weather, almost perfect. But, yes, it is that time of the year — and yet, figure we will still have some warm days. October can be beautiful. At least our cover crop is in; whether it will grow fast enough to do any good, I don't know. "I have planted — but God will give the increase." 1 Corinthians 3:6.

I was really hoping for a nice day; sunny, warm, not too windy. Railside School had their annual wienie roast and ball game today, on this Wednesday as I write. At least it isn't raining. It wasn't really, really windy, but the wind was out of the north and it was quite chilly.

Grandchildren Galen and Lynetta would be out after school, honing their batting and pitching skills, in preparation for this event,. I never could throw a ball worth a hoot; I was some better at hitting it, but I loved it anyway. But that was me: Whatever I did, I loved it, but wasn't real good at it.

My long-anticipated mystery trip is now history. I went with the Women's Extension of Arthur as Josephine Marner's guest. There were 13 women; one was from Champaign. Her name was Penny. I was a passenger in Josephine's vehicle. Delilah England rode shotgun as she held the secret itinerary. The other lady with us was Lorna. I didn't get her last name, but I don't think it was Doone, as in the cookies.

She was a well-traveled lady, having been to all 50 states. She and her husband did a lot of sight-seeing on their motorcycle.

The other ladies were Cora Otto, Ada Gingerich, Catherine Plank, Doris Greeve, Janice Fitzgerald, Sarah Storm, Margaret Collins and Ann Singer. I really enjoyed visiting with the women. Some I knew better than the others. Ann's son Tim was in my room when I was in junior high, eighth grade.

For me, it was a very enjoyable day, and the weather was perfect, or nearly so.

The focal point of the trip was Casey, the small town with the big things. It was all very interesting. I was sure glad I had the privilege of going along. I stood in the world's largest mailbox. I'm surprised they didn't slam the door and put up the flag and send me off. Well, I expect there's a weight limit and I exceeded it; that's probably why.

Delilah was in the world's largest bird cage. Josephine took pictures. She must have thought Delilah looked better going in than coming out, as she had several of her backside. I didn't think to ask Delilah what she thought she was in the bird cage — peacock, parrot, maybe the world's largest canary? I don't know, can she sing?

This past Saturday, we attended husband Erwin's sis Anna Beachy's 80th birthday party. All of her children except one were there.

Her son Andy Ray reminded me of how I came to his aid one day. He was a just a little boy and I was probably a 'tween. It was long before I had any idea of someday being one of the Otto bunch.

His pony dumped him in the ditch and took off for home, dragging the cart on its side. He was left behind in the ditch, howling. He was unhurt, but scared.

I came by on my bike and walked home with him, then went back and got my bike and went on my merry way, having done my Boy Scout deed. Wait, I was a girl — well, anyway, I had done my good deed for the day.

I really don't remember that, but I do remember I sometimes helped Anna with her work. She left me to do some ironing one day. She came back, finding me on the floor, helping Andy Ray play with his toys. I'm surprised she didn't fire me!

In closing, the Devil is willing for people to confess Christianity as long as they don't practice it.

Since this early fall day feels so chilly, I felt "soupy." You might want to try this.

Cheesy Chicken Chowder

1 onion, chopped

1 cup chopped carrots

1 cup diced potatoes

1 cup diced celery

4 cups water

5 cups diced, cooked chicken

4 tablespoons butter

6 tablespoons flour

2 cups milk

1 cup shredded cheddar or mozzarella cheese

1 teaspoon salt

Combine vegetables and water in a soup pot and bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook until soft, about 20 minutes.

Add chicken and butter. Stir in flour, then gradually add milk. Add cheese and salt and stir until cheese is melted.

Spoon into bowls and serve.

For a variation, I would probably stir my flour and milk together until smooth then stir it into the veggie mix.

Also, you can also use cornstarch instead of flour, and the whole thing can be put in a casserole dish and baked if you desire a thicker soup.