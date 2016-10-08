Bob Swisher: Great shopping opportunities in October

In this community, we are blessed with opportunities to have original pieces of art to hang on our walls. Frank Gallo, Billy Jackson and Larry Kanfer adorn lots of walls in central Illinois.

Not as well-known but certainly deserving to be mentioned in this group is George Froster. He spent many years at the University of Illinois and was a prolific artist who excelled in numerous types of art.

There will be a sale of his estate, which will give the community a chance to purchase more than 300 pieces of his work. The sale will be held at the conference center at Lincoln Square Village in downtown Urbana from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 20 and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 21-22.

This is your chance to own an original piece of art by a brilliant and diversified local artist.

Sale in Bloomington

On Oct. 29-30, the 98th Central Illinois Antique Dealers Association Sale will take place at the Interstate Center in Bloomington. This show is held twice a year. It has a little bit of everything. Next year is the 50th year for the sales.

3rd Sunday Market

Another event taking place at the Interstate Center in Bloomington is the 3rd Sunday Market on Oct. 16. The sale will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 400 dealers will be set up indoors and outdoors.

October gives antique fanatics some great shopping opportunities. Good antiquing!

Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.