Sandra Mason: Insects with attitudes

Photo by: Sandra Mason A short-tempered yellow jacket Image

Autumn's arrival lures us outdoors for tailgating, picnicking and outdoor frivolity. Unfortunately, all that revelry attracts party crashers of the insect kind. Wasps all dressed up in black and yellow can quickly turn fun to fright.

Yellow jackets are in the bee and wasp family. Remember, bees and wasps are important pollinators, so don't throw all bugs out with the bath water. However, the yellow jacket's ability to repeatedly sting makes them a considerable health threat.

First, learn to recognize yellow jackets. They are commonly confused with honeybees. Both are about a half inch long; however, yellow jackets are more brightly colored with definite shiny yellow and black stripes and very little hair. Honeybees are more honey colored and covered with fuzzy hair.

In addition, don't confuse the harmless hover flies with yellow jackets. Hover flies, also known as syrphid flies, cannot sting, are smaller than yellow jackets and have a more rounded body.

I realize it's tough to focus when fear clouds our vision, but if you look closely, you will see hover flies, like all flies, have one pair of wings, while bees and wasps have two pairs.

The common eastern yellow jacket lives in underground nests in old rodent burrows, woodpiles, piles of brush or hollow trees.

German yellow jackets tend to nest inside walls of buildings.

In late summer, the yellow jacket nest may contain several thousand wasps. Late season brings high populations of short-tempered yellow jackets. Most yellow jackets die after severe cold. New nests are started each spring by newly mated females.

Yellow jackets are attracted to areas with sweet food, such as picnic areas and ice cream stands. Open cans of garbage or unclean garbage cans are the biggest yellow jacket attractants. Also, areas with rotting fruit, like under apple trees, can attract high populations of yellow jackets. Since yellow jackets often crawl into soda cans unnoticed, people are frequently stung on the lips.

Ways to avoid yellow jackets include not wearing floral perfumes or other scents, including scented lotions or deodorants. Avoid wearing brightly colored and patterned clothing; especially avoid yellow- or lime green-colored clothing. Don't go barefoot outdoors and be sure to use drinking cups with full lids.

Avoid swatting or squishing yellow jackets. A squished yellow jacket releases a chemical that signals other wasps in the area to attack. The worst reaction is the chaotic sequence of flailing arms and violent swatting. Just remember in the old Tarzan movies the "lion bait" was the guy that ran into the jungle screaming.

I know it takes a lot of self talk, but if they land on you, just be patient. They will fly away. Or you can lure them away with a bit of food. If you can't be that patient, very gently brush them off with a piece of paper with slow deliberate movements.

Commercial yellow jacket traps can be useful. Sometimes just putting a little meat or fruit in a dish far from activities is enough to draw them away. However, keeping garbage cans clean and covered, keeping outdoor food areas clean and food covered and removing rotting fruit is still necessary.

A yellow jacket nest around the home requires additional management measures. Remember, bees and wasps are important pollinators, so destruction of nests should be avoided if possible.

Yellow jackets, like other wasps and bees, are active during the day. Control measures should therefore be conducted at dusk or dawn without a flashlight or one with the lens covered with red plastic.

As with any pesticide, read and follow all label directions. Yellow jackets can be controlled with wasp and hornet sprays containing mint oil, permethrin, tetramethrin or tralomethrin.

Underground nests can be controlled with permethrin. Immediately after application, shovel some soil down the hole and then run fast and far. Above ground nests can be dusted with carbaryl insecticide to coat the opening.

A bit of insect knowledge goes a long way to keeping us all sting free.

Sandra Mason is unit educator, horticulture and environment, for the UI Extension, Champaign, Ford, Iroquois and Vermilion counties. Contact her at 801 N. Country Fair Drive, Champaign, IL 61821, call 217-333-7672, email slmason@illinois.edu or fax 217-333-7683.