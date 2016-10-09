Video: Getting Personal: Ron Lewis » more Videographer: Heather Coit Ron Lewis, a University of Illinois senior, is president of the UI Student Senate. Image

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, 21-year-old Ron Lewis of Champaign and from Westchester chats with The News-Gazette’s Melissa Merli. Lewis is a finance major at the University of Illinois and is the president of the Student Senate.

What interests you the most right now?

The thing that interests me the most is making sure that students get the best experience out of the University of Illinois. Students should feel like they matter and that they are being valued.

Tell us something few people know about you.

Growing up, my shoe size grew with my age until I was about 13. I now wear size 14 and 15 shoes.

I noticed you placed seventh in a national public speaking contest. Do you get nervous before you speak publicly? If so, what do you do to overcome that? Do you enjoy public speaking?

I definitely still get nervous sometimes when I do public speaking. Having butterflies are normal. Before every speech or message when I feel nervous, I always play "Lose Yourself" by Eminem. It relaxes me and reminds me to lose myself in the moment and gets me pumped.

I love to do public speaking because I see it as an opportunity to affect a person's life with your message. Receiving that award was great, but my most memorable moments of public speaking for me are when my message helps people to think about something differently and expand their thoughts. It's such an amazing thing that one speech can change someone's mind-set. It's a humbling experience for me.

What do you think is the most important issue facing UI students?

Personally, I think the most important issue facing students is their mental health. With so much going on for college students, the main thing that I see are students doing whatever they can to get A's and succeed.

Even my sophomore year, I would pull all-nighters really frequently. Mental health was something that I didn't even think about until my junior summer going into senior year. It is really important, and it affects all other aspects in your life.

What do you enjoy most about being president of the UI student body? What do you enjoy least?

The best part about my position is helping students. I love helping students who think an initiative is a long shot turned into a reality. I love being able to connect different communities and learn about different people. I have been able to be immersed in so many different communities and hear the needs of thousands of students, and that has been the most rewarding experience.

The least favorite part about the position is that sometimes people don't remember that you still are a student. I'm still going to make mistakes, I still have classes I have to deal with and I still have personal things that I deal with. Just like any other student, I still have two jobs, and I want to have fun and experience my last year of college with friends. It's all about balance, and that's something that I have been working on.

What is your favorite app?

I have a few favorite apps. My favorite app for my computer is Self-Control. It blocks sites (Facebook, sports sites) that I frequently use to waste time. It helps me to be productive and stay on track. Another favorite is Twitter. I first started using it this year, and I've become addicted. Follow me at @JerichoCity06. Finally, one of the best apps I like is called The Mouve. What it does is connect people to different events happening around the area and lets users record their experience. I could go on for days about this app, but you should just try it for yourself.

What "date" place do you like best in Champaign-Urbana?

I love Caffe Paradiso. It's a small cafe in Urbana that I would definitely recommend to anyone looking for a date place.

What would be your ideal job after you graduate?

I currently am interviewing with Teach for America, so I would love to do that after I graduate. After that, I would love to go to grad school to get my MBA.

What time do you typically get up? What do you do the first hour of the morning?

I usually get up around 6:30 or 7 every day, and within the first hour, I usually check my emails and then hop in the shower to get ready for my day.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

I would say my greatest accomplishment would be getting this position. With this position, I have been able to help so many students on campus, and that really means the world to me. It just truly feels great to be able to have a position in which I can advocate for students and speak up for communities that are normally not included in important conversations.

What do you regard as your most treasured possession?

I have a small box that I received from my mom at my going-away party for college that I keep little important letters and objects in. These objects are from some of the most impactful moments of my life. Whenever I feel down or helpless, I open that box and read through the contents, and it reminds me who I am fighting for and where I've come to get to this point in my life. If someone ever looked at my box or touched it without my permission, I would probably tell them to run.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

This is really weird, but I really love milk. I drink it with every meal every day, and when I have milk, it makes me feel better.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I honestly don't do as much reading throughout the school year, but my favorite book is "The Five People You Meet in Heaven" by Mitch Albom. I still remember exactly how that book made me feel once I finished it a few years ago.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I've been dying to go to Africa for quite some time now. There is so much untapped history and power in the entire continent. I am taking a class learning about the African diaspora, and it just really makes me want to see the motherland myself. In Africa, the main places I want to go are Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Ghana.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

I've never had a pet. I was very forgetful and clumsy as a child, so it was probably for the best.

What's your favorite sports team?

Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Cubs.

What would you order for your last meal?

Filet mignon cooked medium well with mashed potatoes and milk.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

Martin Luther King Jr. or Beyonce.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

I love Kirk Franklin, Chance the Rapper and Common. Kirk Franklin is just a legend in the gospel realm; I've been listening to him my whole life. Chance the Rapper is changing the hip-hop industry because he is mixing gospel and hip-hop, which hasn't been done as perfect as he does, and Common because every time I listen to his music, he tells you a story and it's amazing.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

I vividly remember a time when I was in second grade and my father put me on his shoulders and we just talked on the way home. I always remember this moment because even now thinking back to it, I can remember the excitement and love that I felt at that point in my life. At that point, I didn't even know what love was, but the happiness I felt with him when he picked me up from school was a happy that is hard to beat.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

I would choose Michael Harden, who is a member of my fraternity and has been a role model and a second father to me; Nameka Bates, a faculty member at the university who has really defined how I believe a true mentor and teacher should act toward their students; and my best friend, Cortney Jones, who goes to ISU. Although it would be amazing to bring a huge celebrity, I really value the people who have helped me get to the point where I am now, and I owe the people I chose the world for always being here for me. But for what I would serve? That's a no-brainer. Caribbean Grill is the best food to ever hit the Champaign-Urbana community. Please try it if you haven't. You won't be disappointed.

Which historical figures do you admire the most and why?

I genuinely admire the relationship that Malcolm X and Martin Luther King shared when fighting for the rights of African-Americans in the 1960s. Did they agree on every issue and/or like each other all the time? No. But they put their heads together for a bigger purpose to affect our nation in a positive way. They showed courage in a time where showing courage for African-Americans would get you killed. For anyone reading this, I need you to take the time to read "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" and also watch the movies "Malcolm X" and "Selma."

What personality trait do you most hate in other people? Most hate in yourself?

The need of self-recognition is something that I think is not only harmful in a person's character but also is detrimental in an organization. I try to always remember and realize that the work that I do every day is not for me — it's for the people after me to be able to accomplish more than I ever have. When you look for self-recognition, it's hard to notice the problems of others and how important the people around you are who contribute to your success.

The trait I most hate in myself is my organizational skills. I genuinely wish keeping things organized was easier than what it is for me. Most of the time. I have a few meetings a day, but I sometimes don't write things down and it messes me up.

What's your best piece of advice?

Forget what everyone else wants or says. What would you do if money wasn't a limiting source? So many people go after money and power and they think it'll make them happy. I spent my first year of college chasing what I thought everybody else wanted. But I ended up finding happiness once I realized that being happy is just as important as getting good grades and surrounding yourself with great people.

Never sacrifice your happiness to chase this fake version of success. My favorite quote/scripture has always been, "For what is a man profited if he shall gain the whole world and lose his soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?"

Never change who you are as a person. Because even if you gained everything you've ever wanted, will it still be worth it if you changed so much that your closest friends and family don't recognize the person you've become?

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I was a technician assistant for the village of Westchester. I believe I made $9 an hour.

What was a pivotal decision in your career and how did you arrive at that decision?

A pivotal point that I had in my life was to not go back to my internship at PricewaterhouseCoopers following my freshman year. I heard of how great of a company it was (and from that summer, I realized it was well earned), but I decided to follow my heart and not go back my sophomore year.

I still think about how my life would be different and the relationships I could have built there. But I knew that I had to do what makes me happy. I ended up not being able to get an internship my sophomore summer, and that really hurt. But I learned so much from that summer about humility and myself that I think I made the right decision.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

This is a hard question. My biggest regret is not telling the people I love how much I appreciate them more. I've lost a lot of good friends and loved ones before I had the chance to tell them how I truly felt.

With my closest friends and family to working with people, it's very hard for me to express my emotions because I don't like being vulnerable to people. But even within the Student Senate, I work on my weakness by trying to make it a personal priority to make sure that every member knows that we are a family, they are valued and that I love them.

Illinois Student Senate means so much to me, and making sure that every student is represented accurately and equally means more to me than anything. So I make it my personal obligation to make sure people I tell people how I feel and that they feel like they belong.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

I pray. My faith has been an important part of my life since I was little. I go to God in my good days and bad days because I know that he is able to change things in my life. I take a step back from whatever situation is causing me stress, and I pray that God covers me. It gives me the confidence to face any challenge or battle.