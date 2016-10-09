Letters from Birdland: White Heath Asters are worth the wait

October in Birdland is a month of variety — a whole season passes through in a day.

The mornings bloom damp, overcast and chilly. I dress carefully, choosing short sleeves, plus a sweater I can shed when the sun burns off the coolness or maybe a lightweight, long-sleeved blouse that will cover my arms against the humid chill but won't overwhelm me in the afternoon.

This morning, as Michael and I took our coffee walk around the yard — I'm sure I've told you before about the daily ritual I share with my husband — we found lovely spider webs all around. The heavy dew had beaded them, so each one hung like a sculpture made of tiny pearl necklaces.

Spiderwebs were draped between clusters of big leaf aster. These native prairie plants bloom late. And they don't look like anything special until they bloom.

All summer on our morning walks, Michael kept saying he was going to mow over the patch growing next to the garage, and I kept telling him to be patient. Each time, I would remind him that I had carefully cultivated that patch when a single plant came up there several years ago, simply mowing around it with my little electric mower.

All summer, the plants are plain: spindly, with long, heart-shaped leaves. Then, near the end of the summer, they sprout smaller leaves at the top of the stems. These new leaves are feathery, like those of their cousin, White Heath Aster. When we see the feathery leaves, we know the flowers are about to emerge, and they really are the star of my shady spots (sideways pun intended).

But before I tell you about these flowers, let's visit with the star of the sunny spots in the yard: White Heath Aster.

I've always liked having the name of a flower in my address, even though I know it is coincidence. The little town of White Heath is named not for the flower but for two of the families that established it by convincing Illinois Central to route their railway line through here.

I like the name even better, because I am a Heath through my grandmother.

My Aunt Jane always called these flowers "White Heath Daisy," but I always thought it was just her fancy until I looked it up online and discovered that the USDA calls them "White Heath Aster."

These asters have feathery leaves and grow throughout the summer until they are like bushes — 3 feet tall and almost as wide. They love the sunny, open meadows, and we like the softening effect the tiny leaves have on the look of the meadow.

By the time they bloom in September, their stems have become woody, and they burst into bloom so that it really is a bush of stars.

The flowers are like tiny daisies and last until cold weather, when they set out fuzzy seed heads that float on the wind, like dandelion or thistle down.

Their shyer cousins, the Great Leaf Aster, like the woodlands, and they come up in the shadier spots of the yard. When these finally bloom just after the equinox, they are equally enthusiastic, but come in a lavender or pale blue.

Once Michael saw the flowers again, he remembered them and agreed with me that they are worth the wait. Next, he cleared away the firewood we had piled up next to the patch in summer. He wanted to give them room to spread. I think I have converted him.

But back to the spider webs that began this conversation. The sun glistened on the dew, and we kept finding more beautiful specimens as we walked around the yard drinking coffee.

I called Michael over to the swamp milkweed to see one, and then he called me over to the apple tree to see another. Sometimes it takes a convergence of harmonies to draw attention to something special. The spider creates a web. The dew decorates it. The morning sun illuminates it. And we delight in it.

Illuminate beauty; appreciate peace; blessed be.

Mary Lucille Hays lives in Birdland near White Heath. She is sometimes stunned by the convergence of harmonies. You can read more of her writings and see photos at http://www.letterfrombirdland.blogspot.com. Mary can be reached at letterfrombirdland@gmail.com or via snail mail care of this newspaper.