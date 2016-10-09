Library events, Oct. 9-16, 2016

Champaign Public Library

Main library, 200 W. Green St.

Douglass Branch, 504 E. Grove St.

At 7 p.m. Monday at the main library, catch a sneak peek of the new PBS documentary, "Hamilton's America," well ahead of the Oct. 21 airing on WILL-TV.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main library, meet Eli Lazar of Snooz. The company's first product is an acoustic white noise machine to help people fall asleep. The program is part of the Tuesdays at Ten series, introducing technology and other innovations developed in Champaign-Urbana.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Douglass Branch, the Table Talk Book Club will discuss "Black Man in a White Coat: A Doctor's Reflections on Race and Medicine" by Damon Tweedy. New members are always welcome at this monthly get-together featuring books by contemporary African-American writers.

At 3 p.m. Saturday at the main library, learn more about stars from astronomers at this month's Astronomy at the Library conversation for all ages.

For more information about free activities and lifelong resources at the library, visit champaign.org.

Urbana Free Library

210 W. Green St.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10:45 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Megan's Reading Room, children 5 and under and their families can celebrate fall with music, movement and fun at Wee Love Music.

At 7 p.m. Thursday in Lewis Auditorium, attend Stories of Connection: Using DNA to Reunite African Families. Learn how to use popular services, such as Ancestry DNA and 23andme with the staff of the Champaign County Historical Archives.

From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday in Lewis Auditorium, fans of all ages can attend Star Wars Reads, featuring games, trivia, crafts and more.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit urbanafreelibrary.org.

Danville Public Library

319 N. Vermilion St.

Teen Read Week: Read for the Fun of It runs from Monday through Saturday and will focus on fun, multilingual activities in the library's Teen Space at 4 p.m. daily. The activities are for teens 12 to 18.

On Monday and Oct. 17, Dr. John Flattery will present Abrahamic Religions and the Middle East: Then and Now. The presentations run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room.

At 10 a.m. Tuesdays in the children's program room, kids 2 and under accompanied by a caregiver can take part in Wee Wigglers Storytime.

At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the children's program room, those ages 8 to 18 and kids under 8 with a caregiver can make witch hat treats at Kidz Snack Club.

The Preschool Pals Playgroup for kids 2 to 6 will meet from 10 to 11 a.m on Wednesday.

For information about programs and services at the library, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org.