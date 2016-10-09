Patricia Hruby Powell: Adult book suitable for some young readers

Last year, Jacqueline Woodson won the National Book Award for Young People's Literature for her memoir, "Brown Girl Dreaming."

Her newest book, "Another Brooklyn," Amistad/Harper 2016, is published and marketed as an adult book. This novel about four black girls growing up in the '70s — four fast friends — shows joy, hardship and great love among the characters.

Clearly, it is an adult book, but being about young people. Why is that? Much young adult literature is chock-full of violence, sex and other topics that are taboo to middle grade readers (for the most part). But certain ideas fall in the realm of adult ideas, as in this book, which shows difficult assumptions about young black women and the pressure they feel. Still, I would put this book in the hands of some young adult readers. There is so much to aspire to in the relationships among the girls as they go from 9 to 16.

When many of us were growing up, we weren't aware of young adult or teen literature. We just read books — like Hermann Hesse, Ayn Rand and J.D. Salinger. We understood them to the extent we understood. Sometimes when we spoke of these books, adults would marvel at our deep understanding. In some cases, the adults were more impressed than we deserved, using their own understanding to stretch our words and meanings.

Back to "Another Brooklyn." Like all of Woodson's writing, it is poetic. Her storytelling is masterful. I marvel at the 10-year-old girls' devotion to each other. In their teens, they support each other, rely on each other. I didn't find relationships like that until I was 20. When I think further, I realize, that first deep girlfriend relationship was with Corinne, a young black dancer in London. We would walk down the street, arms locked. No one could penetrate our mutual protection.

Eventually I'd carry that intimacy to relationships with white girls. But now I ask myself, is this close bond something born especially in a black community? Am I stereotyping? Or just acknowledging that some stereotypes are born from a kernel of truth.

August, the book's narrator, says her mother did not experience closeness with other women — quite the opposite. And it's because of her mother's depression that her father takes the children away from their Tennessee mother to live with him in Brooklyn. Eventually, August's estranged mother takes her own life. So ... Is Woodson telling us that a woman's relationship with other women essential? I surely agree.

And the title? "'Another' Brooklyn." This implies an original Brooklyn. Is she saying there's a white neighborhood experience and a black neighborhood experience? Perhaps. I loved this view into a world that I can only overlap but have never lived. That is so often the beauty of books and reading — being given a view of life different than your own.

Patricia Hruby Powell is the author of "Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker." Her young adult documentary novel, "Loving vs. Virginia," will be released in January. For more, check out talesforallages.com.