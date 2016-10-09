The Reluctant Townie: Elon Musk: Friend or foe?

Elon Musk, billionaire inventor behind Tesla Motors and SpaceX, is easily one of the most fascinating people on the planet.

But is he secretly plotting to kill you? Today, we examine the facts.

True or false: Elon Musk is plotting to kill me.

Hard to answer definitively without knowing your personal history.

Have you recently wronged Elon Musk in matters of business or love? Do you have reason to suspect that Elon Musk not only knows your name, but that it fills him with a burning desire for grisly revenge?

Or perhaps you mean to ask whether Elon Musk is planning to kill all of mankind? In which case ...

True or false: Elon Musk looks like a James Bond villain.

True. Elon Musk does look like a James Bond villain. Specifically, an amalgamation of the Daniel Craig-era villains. His features are cold and vaguely reptilian.

Does he have eyebrows? I'm picturing his face in my head right now, and it does not look like he has any eyebrows.

Granted, there are legitimate medical reasons why someone would not have eyebrows, and perhaps Musk is afflicted with one of these maladies. But in the event that he does not suffer from a rare strain of brow-centric alopecia, and has simply made the aesthetic choice to remove his eyebrows, rest assured that's the work of a psychopath.

Is this proof he is out to kill you? Unfortunately, no. But you can consider your paranoia justified. He certainly looks like the kind of eccentric billionaire who would have a komodo dragon roaming a pit in his backyard "just because."

(Editor's note: Further research revealed that Elon Musk does, in fact, have eyebrows.)

True or false: There is a terrifying alternate agenda behind the Tesla home battery.

Mixed. Musk hopes to lead a green energy revolution with the launch of the Tesla Powerwall, a large battery designed to store power generated from exterior solar panels, making the conversion to an off-grid household finally within the reach of those who cannot afford to build their own Earthship in the desert.

The technology is expected to be in widespread use by the next decade. But is there something more sinister at play?

Given Musk's overwhelming physical resemblance to Bond villains past and present, it's safe to assume that the Powerwall could, in fact, be a Trojan horse that will one day be weaponized to hold the people of Earth hostage. Think Samsung Galaxy Note 7 to the magnitude of a hundred overcharged hoverboards.

True or false: Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars. Or does he?

True. Musk just recently announced plans to launch the first colonizing spaceship to Mars in 2024, and he is offering seats for only $200,000.

Bear in mind, Musk himself said that those who make the initial trip should be "prepared to die." But at that price, it still seems like a bargain. I'm sure the internet would have no problem finding a way to crowdfund a trip for Nickelback.

However, international law does not extend into outer space, so what would stop Musk from blowing everyone out of the air lock and pocketing the $200K? Especially after a public declaration of the mission's perilous prospects? His conscience? But if he is a reptilian humanoid, does he have a conscience?

True or false: Elon Musk has killer cyborg arms.

Answer unknown at this time.

True or false: Tesla Motors' self-driving cars are out for blood.

Mixed. Earlier this year, a Florida man died when his Tesla Model S drove itself into a semitrailer and then off the road. The official cause of the crash was a "technical failure" of the auto braking system, but it's time to call a spade a spade ... and suggest, without evidence, that the self-driving car may have become self-aware and rebelled against the nearest life form.

And now that it has tasted the dark rush of power that comes with taking a human life, I dare say that it's blood lust may not be so readily satiated.

True or false: Elon Musk thinks we're living in one gigantic hologram.

True. After presumably getting hold of some really potent psychedelics, Musk outlined his theory, which in layman's terms says that the likelihood that technology will allow for future peoples to build a photorealistic simulation of the universe, humans included, is great, which means the probability that it has already happened is even greater.

Hence, we're all holograms being controlled in some SIMS-like universe by our distant descendants.

Now, you have to ask yourself, would Elon Musk be more or less likely to kill you if you were a hologram? More importantly, how does one go about killing a hologram?

Something tells me control-alt-delete isn't going to cut it. Maybe it's time to update your Norton Anti-Virus.

True or false: Elon Musk tried to throw a toaster in my bathtub during a recent bubble bath.

Only you can know for sure. Was the toaster plugged in? If not, perhaps it was an honest mistake.

Overall verdict:

It is within the realm of possibility that Elon Musk is a secret Bond villain who is actively plotting your demise. But he also just might be a regular everyday billionaire dude who has all the makings of a supervillain, but the heart of a kid who recently watched "The Martian" with Matt Damon.

Only time will tell.

Ryan Jackson would like to know the cheat codes for this hologram game, and he can be reached at thereluctanttownie@hotmail.com.