For the retirees, Oct. 9-17, 2016

For information about services available to older adults, contact Karen Graves, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) and Helen Mary Stevick Senior Citizens Center, 48 E. Main St., Champaign, IL 61820, phone 359-6500.

RSVP and the Stevick Senior Center are administered by Family Service of Champaign County.

For information about activities or services at CRIS Senior Services, Danville, call 443-2999.

Information is also available from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, 800-888-4456; Senior Resource Center at Family Service, 352-5100; Senior Services of Champaign County, 328-3313; and First Call for Help, 893-1530; or call 211, a new non-emergency number that connects Champaign County callers with free information and referrals for community services.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

50 Plus! Program. Looking for fun things to do? How about joining the Champaign Park District program. Douglass Annex and Hays Recreation Center host programs and events from card playing, trivia, bingo, potluck to low impact cardio exercise. Call Darius at 819-3961.

Free hearing screenings. Through Nov. 18, The Audiology Clinic at the University of Illinois, 901 S. Sixth St., C. Any person who is interested in hearing assessment, hearing protection devices, or management of hearing problems can make an appointment. No referral is needed. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule a screening appointment, call 333-2230 (no scheduling via email).

Ethel & Maud's Table. 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Papa Del's Pizza, Champaign. Doors open, 11:30 a.m. A $5 luncheon for older adults 55 and older. Entertainment by Logan Kirby. To register, call 239-5201 by Monday. Menu at clark-lindsey.com/news-events/ethel-mauds.

Rules of the Road. 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hays Center, 1311 W. Church St., C, 819-3961; 9:30 a.m. Thursday, LifeSpan Center, Charleston; 10 a.m. Friday, Gibson City Senior Center, 215 E. Third St., Gibson City, 784-4891; 1 p.m. Oct. 18, Rantoul Recreation Building, 100 E. Flessner, 893-5702. Class to assist participants prepare to renew their driver's license. No registration or fee. Call 477-5220 for more information.

Knitting Drop-in Days. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays, Phillips Recreation Center, James Room, 505 W. Stoughton St., U. Open to all knitters who want to gather together. Free. Call the Urbana Park District at 367-1544.

Community Education Classes. Danville Area Community College's Community Education Office at the Village Mall, 2917 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Boomers & Seniors: "Computer Understanding," 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17-21, $80; "Intro to the Smart Phone - iPhone," 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 17, $20.Register at dacc.edu/cce or in person. Call 554-1667 or 554-1668.

HOT LUNCH PROGRAM

Peace Meal Nutrition Program provides daily hot lunches at 11:30 a.m. for a small donation and a one-day advance reservation at various sites in Urbana, Champaign, Rantoul, Sidney, Mahomet (home delivered only) and Homer.

The program is for people age 60 or older. For reservations or more information, call 800-543-1770.

Reservations for Monday will need to be made with the site by noon Friday.

Monday: Ham and beans, copper carrots, corn bread, purple plums, butter or margarine (served with each meal), milk (served with each meal).

Tuesday: Taco salad with meat, lettuce, cheese, beans, tomatoes, sour cream and taco sauce, pineapple, taco chips, orange bread.

Wednesday: Stuffed peppers in sauce, corn, Italian green beans, bread, brownies.

Thursday: Pork loin in gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, bread, cherry cobbler.

Friday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, Venetian blend vegetables, spiced apple rings, roll, banana.

TRANSPORTATION

Champaign-Urbana: Rides for grocery shopping in Champaign-Urbana city limits and rides for Champaign County residents to medical appointments can be arranged by contacting the Senior Resource Center of Family Service at 352-5100.

The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District provides senior citizens with a special card for free bus transportation in Champaign-Urbana and half-price taxi service. Call MTD at 384-8188 for more information.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, a program of Family Service, offers retirees in Champaign, Douglas and Piatt counties the opportunity for meaningful service. For more opportunities or for information about the following opportunities, call RSVP at 359-6500.

Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club. Various opportunities: Snack-time assistant, help facilitate and manage the snack program, 4 p.m. every day; mentoring, provide club members with emotional support, behavioral issues etc., in an individual or group setting, required meeting once a week; homework help, assist club members with homework, reading, or just be there to answer questions; or coaching, help youth achieve and maintain fitness, acquire a range of skills, and develop a sense of teamwork, cooperation and fairness, to develop healthy lifestyle patterns.

Bulk mailings. Volunteers are needed to help various local non-profits fold and stuff envelopes for bulk mailings. Contact Cathy to be added to our contact list.

Many other opportunities. Stop by the Stevick Senior Center or give us a call if you would like to volunteer to help others while making our community stronger. See if your passion might fit into one of our volunteer stations.