Rob Kanter/Environmental Almanac: 'Bear' made a big impression

So much of conservation is about the concrete. Stop a pipeline here, plant milkweed for monarchs there, try to move the levers of political power with an email or a protest. Even when we turn our attention to climate change, with its remote (from where I live) effects, we're on to wind turbines and solar power before very long.

But I think it's healthy for individual people and for cultures more broadly to have access to spaces where thought and communication are liberated from these usual channels, spaces that enable us to inhabit other realities for a time. (And I don't count among these the big-screen spectacles that foster passive consumption.)

This, I think, is why I found participating in the fall chapter of University of Illinois artist Deke Weaver's "Bear" at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana last week so powerful. I was there for the final Friday evening performance with my spouse, Karen, and our friends Robert and Cathy, in a group that included 12 people altogether.

The other reality in which "Bear" is set resembles ones we've seen before in other stories that contemplate impacts of climate change.

It's a future where, according to "Field Guide to the Bears," which participants received along with their tickets: "Greenland slides into the Atlantic. The power grid collapses. The Totten Glacier crumbles, West Antarctica tumbles into the sea. Sea levels rise 12 feet and now, 2020, we've got 40 percent of the world's human population leaving the coasts and heading inland."

In the common fictions of our culture, such circumstances require action by a hero or team of heroes with mad quantitative skills and technical ingenuity, ones who apply the same human traits that produce the problems to fix them. (I'm not going spin out an example of that here, but my first thought would be, "time machine!")

In the world of "Bear," however, heroes are replaced with participants, and technical fixes are out, as well. "To put the genie back in the bottle," the guide explains, "we need to bring back the bears. We're going to do this through outreach, education and walking meditation ... we will bring back the bears by telling and retelling a story, by walking a path for hours and hours. Our hope is that the bears will be able to sense our sincere intent."

What kind of thinking is that? The setup for "Bear" required participants to hold off on such questions. "Rangers," who never broke character, greeted us on our arrival and led us on the hour-plus meditative walk. In addition, before setting out, we were asked to power off phones and not to speak among ourselves. (Our leader, Ranger Jorge, praised our group for how well we kept silent, but maybe he said that to all of the groups.)

The fact that our walk took place in the dark on a muddy trail hemmed in by head-high prairie plants, and that a light rain was falling most of the time we were out, also helped create an atmosphere that encouraged people to let go a little.

I won't recount all of our stops but will say they included stories and folklore, as well as nuggets of information about bears, which were especially pleasing to the literal-minded among us. For example, we learned some types of bears are termed "umbrella species" because conserving them entails conserving habitats that support a host of other organisms.

One stop also featured a towering wooden structure surrounded by a chain link fence, where a loudspeaker blasted songs by Celine Dion. This was to demonstrate the extent of efforts necessary to exclude bears from prizes like chicken coops and beehives where people and bears share territory.

The fall installment of "Bear" concluded in the Urbana Park District's barn at Meadowbrook, which had become a den for the purpose. There, unspeaking, costumed bear dancers performed and then invited participants to join them.

Following that, we became bears by crawling farther into the den and donning plastic masks.

As bears, we listened to Weaver tell a story in which the bodily boundaries between human, bear and even tree at points dissolved.

I admit I'm still not entirely sure what to make of that, but I'll never knowingly pass up a chance to hear Weaver tell a story again.

I also encourage you to check out the winter and spring chapters of "Bear" and the rest of the larger project of which it's a component, Weaver's "Unreliable Bestiary." Start at http://www.unreliablebestiary.org/about.

(With apologies to Deke Weaver and company for any misinterpretations or mischaracterizations — I loved "Bear.)

P.S.: By happy coincidence, you can see an article about the prospects for black bears, wolves and mountain lions in Illinois by local scientist and writer Valerie Sivicek in the fall 2016 issue of Illinois Audubon magazine.

Rob Kanter is a lecturer and academic adviser with the UI School of Earth, Society and Environment. You can reach him via email at rkanter@illinois.edu. Environmental Almanac can also be heard on WILL-AM 580 at 4:45 and 6:45 p.m. Thursdays.