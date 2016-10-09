Susan McKinney: A sweeping look at Theodore Roosevelt

Daniel Ruddy's "Theodore the Great: Conservative Crusader" takes a look at the myths that have built up around this great president.

When Grover Cleveland was president, he predicted that Roosevelt would be one of the greatest politicians of his time, years before Roosevelt ran for office.

Speaker of the House Thomas Reed compared him to great historical figures: "We've got an American of blood and iron — a coming man. You want to watch this man, for he is a new world Bismarck and Cromwell combined, and you will see him president yet."

One of the biggest myths about Roosevelt is that he was a liberal progressive. Roosevelt was, to his core, a conservative. He used progressive language to inspire patriotism and nationalism in the people. He always believed in the greatness of the U.S. and its place in the world.

Too many progressives like to see our history as a list of sins and grievances; that was not Roosevelt.

He was a fiscal conservative who wanted the government to operate on a balanced budget, He insisted that the growth of government come from its surplus, not from borrowing.

He fought the income tax until Congress approved the 16th Amendment in 1910.

He believed in a "strong dollar" and insisted that the dollar be based on the gold standard. He insisted that the gold standard was sound money policy. In supporting a strong dollar, he believed it would prevent inflation, echoing J.P. Morgan and repeated by Ronald Reagan.

Roosevelt also was a social conservative. He got his start in politics as a Police Commissioner in New York and went on to become governor as well.

He supported the death penalty and wanted it imposed on rapists in particular.

He was an avid hunter and owned many firearms and always carried a concealed revolver, especially when he was president. Roosevelt was "The Hawk" before it became an overused cliche.

He was proactive in protecting American interests and willing to use military force to do so.

Most interesting was the fact that while some saw the potential greatness of this man, others saw a quick-tempered, impetuous and potentially dangerous individual, too dangerous to ever be president. Sounds familiar to our current political arena, does it not?

These words were written by him before his death in 1918: "There must be sincere purpose to push forward and remedy wrong, but there must likewise be firm refusal to submit either to the leadership of the criminal fringe or the lunatic fringe. Class hatred is a mighty poor substitute for American brotherhood. If we are wise, we will proceed by evolution and not revolution."

This book is well-written and easy to read. It's not a heavy or lengthy book. I really enjoyed the author's look into the life of a president that family members of mine have long admired. Even if you disagree with his politics, you can learn from Roosevelt.

