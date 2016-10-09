Travel/Milwaukee: A river runs through it

Photo by: Provided by Frank Hosek A visit to the Milwaukee Public Market in the Third Ward will please your taste buds. Image

By FRANK HOSEK

The fates conspired to make the beloved, and often beleaguered, Chicago Cubs the winningest team in baseball this season. That put the team in the forefront of a nation of real and pseudo-fans alike. It also made it virtually impossible to see them live and in action at Wrigley Field without taking out a second mortgage.

So, taking advantage of a long Labor Day weekend and the struggling Milwaukee Brewers, my wife, Kathy, and I chose Miller Park to see the boys in blue play.

We checked into the Hilton Garden Inn, which is housed within the historic Loyalty Building in downtown Milwaukee. It's a wonderful Romanesque structure of granite and limestone, which is only enhanced by its six-story atrium of grand marble steps, copper newel posts and mosaic floors capped by a magnificent skylight.

From there, we visited the Lakefront Brewery, 1.5 miles away. Milwaukee's history is beer. They are the Milwaukee Brewers, after all. Milwaukee once had four of the world's largest breweries within city limits — Miller, Pabst, Schlitz and Blatz. It was the No. 1 beer-producing city in the world for a time.

Today, Miller is the only mega-brewer left. However, with the explosion of craft brewing in recent years, there are several newcomers on the Milwaukee beer scene. One of the best is Lakefront Brewery, which is located on the river in a turn-of-the-century building. Started in 1987, it could almost be considered an old-timer. Besides the obvious draw of its beer, it has one of the more entertaining brewery tours we've ever encountered.

As the intercom announced the start of the tour, a crackling voice intoned, "Make sure you have a beer. A full beer!" Led by Norman Moses, a full-time actor and part-time tour guide/bartender, the jokes came fast and furious. And with each historical tidbit about the brewery and its founders, Russ and Jim Klisch, came a toast to the gods of beer, hence the need for a full glass.

We proceeded to look at the huge brewing tanks, learn the process of brewing and recite the Reinheitsgebot, or German Beer Purity Law, which literally states that only water, barley, hops and (eventually) yeast are allowed. Norman pointed out the original assembly line that was featured in the opening credits of "Laverne & Shirley," the classic Milwaukee-based sitcom that ran in the late '70s and early '80s.

After the tour, we returned to the cavernous beer hall to indulge in Sunday brunch and a few more of the brewery's offerings. At $10, the tour is a bargain. Besides the tour, you are provided four chits for Lakefront's various drafts, a ticket that will get you a free Lakefront draft at a participating bar and a pint glass with the brewery's logo.

After the Lakefront experience, we chose a bit of seriously needed fresh air and decided to stroll the Milwaukee RiverWalk.

The walk covers 3 miles along the Milwaukee River through the heart of the city's downtown. It is an easy and relaxing way to enjoy the river and view the many historic buildings.

The RiverWalk is home to an outdoor art gallery that includes both permanent and temporary sculptures. One of the more recognizable pieces is a life-size statue of Arthur Fonzarelli, aka "Fonzie," king of cool from "Happy Days." You cannot walk by without taking a photo of his trademark double thumbs-up.

Continuing along the river, we entered the historic Third Ward. Once a manufacturing center, this turn-of-the-century neighborhood has seen its brick warehouses reclaimed. Boutiques, galleries and restaurants now line the streets as shoppers and diners embrace the historical ambiance and architecture.

Our first stop in the Third Ward was the Milwaukee Public Market. A unique downtown food destination of both prepared and fresh culinary delights, the market houses nearly two dozen vendors.

On a Sunday afternoon, amid the cacophony of an eager crowd of locals and tourists, the rich, blended smells of baked goods, raw spices and fresh cheeses and the intriguing aromas of simmering ethnic dishes embrace you in a bearhug until you are forced to search out each titillating scent to discover its origin. It's ripe for exploration and difficult to walk away without several involuntary purchases, as my wife can attest to.

We ended the evening at the Smoke Shack, a modest structure tucked between two much-larger buildings. Limited room means community seating inside and out at this barbecue joint. Serving a viable selection of dry-rub meats, the restaurant allows the customer to choose among five sauce styles to liven up the selections, which range from brisket to pulled pork.

The following day, we finished our trip with an exciting game at Miller Park, sometimes referred to as Wrigley Field north when the Cubs are in town. At only 15 years old and a short 11-minute drive from downtown, Miller is a very fan-friendly park with good sight lines, modern conveniences and a broad selection of food vendors. The experience was all the more agreeable with a Cubs win.

Milwaukee residents embrace its heritage and revitalized downtown and are eager to share it with others. We enjoyed their hospitality greatly.

Frank Hosek of Bourbonnais is director of human resources at Carpet Weaver's Inc. in Champaign. His hobbies include travel, reading, writing and photography.