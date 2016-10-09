Volunteer ushers: Guiding lights

As a volunteer usher at the Virginia Theatre, Don Wauthier has too many memories to count.

One that stands out, though, is watching with Roger Ebert the movie "Lawrence of Arabia" before it would open the 2004 Ebertfest.

"He used to come several days before the festival and sort of set up the movies and watch them," Wauthier said. "He invited us ushers to come in and watch because he knew we wouldn't be able to see the movies during the festival."

That doesn't happen anymore. Ebert died in 2013, and most of the Ebertfest movies are digital so don't require much set-up beforehand.

Wauthier, though, continues to usher at Ebertfest and other events at the Virginia.

Since 1992, he's been one of the more active volunteers at the Champaign Park District-owned theater — he works there for free 50 times a year.

He's among 600 volunteer names on file. However, some have volunteered only once or twice.

"We have maybe 20 who are very active, and another 20 we might see once or twice a month and a few who sign up for just a handful of events each year," said Mitch Marlow, Virginia's director of public relations.

Volunteer ushers also fill a need at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.

There, 95 University of Illinois students and 105 community members signed on to serve as volunteer ushers at least once this semester.

The biggest volunteer perk: a free ticket. And because volunteers have to show up early, they tend to grab the prime parking spaces.

After first signing up to volunteer at either venue, volunteers must go through volunteer orientation first.

At those sessions they learn about the theaters, what jobs they will handle, safety issues, the locations of fire exits, what to do in an emergency and how to handle patrons who are injured or fall ill.

Volunteer signups are now done online, though the Virginia keeps a binder in its office for that purpose.

First come

At both the Virginia and Krannert, it's first-come, first-served as to what shows the volunteers will work.

Bigger shows plus Ebertfest screenings require up to 40 volunteers at the Virginia. At Krannert's largest hall, Foellinger Great Hall, 32 are needed.

Besides taking ticket-holders to their seats, Virginia volunteers perform other duties as well.

For example, Ebertfest ushers also work the coffee service, merchandise table and concession stands. They help set up the house for screenings and help "tear down" — or clear — the theater afterward.

"There are some who have taken tickets, and we let them do that," Marlow said. "Some people might double up on duties — some might do bag checks in front and then usher inside."

Wauthier, an agricultural engineer, takes time off from his job at Berns, Clancy and Associates to volunteer at Ebertfest. One of the most visible volunteers, he controls the crowd outside.

Whatever, he's willing to do it and likes doing it.

"I enjoy meeting the patrons. I enjoy the company of the other volunteers as well," he said. "We are a family of sorts. We all know each other."

Giving back

Wauthier also volunteers for other organizations. It's in his blood. He grew up in a family that liked to volunteer, and Wauthier likes giving back to the community.

He, of course, enjoys the perks of the unpaid job, too.

"We get in free, and when there are seats available at a concert, some of us can watch the concert or watch the film or whatever. We're still on duty. So we have to keep track of the audience in front of us to make sure no one has a health problem or emergency."

And, "We get free popcorn and a free drink each time we usher," he said.

Perhaps the hardest duty for the ushers at the Virginia and Krannert: telling patrons to put away their cellphones or other distracting items.

Most patrons are responsive.

As for brushes with celebrities, Virginia volunteers may ask to be backstage ushers if they want to try to meet a certain performer.

Wauthier did that for the Lyle Lovett and His Large Band show and, as a result, met all the band members.

At Krannert

For the most part, volunteer ushers at Krannert Center do not go backstage — it's the purview of union stagehands and Krannert employees.

Yoline Chandler, who has volunteered at Krannert for 15 years, doesn't mind. She considers it a privilege to usher at shows by world-class talent at Krannert Center.

"It's not work at all," she said.

She signed on after retiring from the Illini Union Bookstore.

"I've always been a big fan of concerts and I thought I'd like to do that," she said.

"I see a lot of friends. The staff is very friendly and I just enjoy doing it. I say facetiously the hardest part is smiling all the time."

Chandler most likes standing at the door, greeting patrons and handing out programs.

Other Krannert ushers take up different positions inside the theaters, helping people find their seats and handing out cough drops on request.

She and other volunteers arrive roughly an hour before the show starts to be oriented by the head usher.

"It isn't that complicated," she said. "We stay until everybody is out, depending on where we're stationed. The most important part is being there when patrons enter."

She also likes that Krannert ushers wear what she called "cool outfits": black dress pants, dress shoes and white shirts and over those, black vests and name tags provided by Krannert.

Student ushers

UI junior Megan Vescio, who's majoring in English literature, has been volunteering at Krannert Center since the first semester of her freshman year, when she discovered on Quad Day the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts Student Association.

"This allows me to see free shows and to meet other people who are passionate about the performing arts," said Vescio, from Des Plaines.

Before this fall, Vescio was ushering eight to 10 Krannert shows a semester. She's now working part-time there in patron services and serving as president of the KCPA Student Association, so her ushering duties are far less frequent.

Volunteer ushers have a week at the start of each semester to sign up for shows. The students get first dibs, before the community volunteers.

So do more experienced volunteers.

"You won't get into the most popular shows your freshman year but I saw the Chicago Symphony Orchestra because somebody dropped," Vescio said.

Assigned seats

As at the Virginia, Krannert volunteer ushers who arrive first have a better chance of working where they want to.

"You'll come in, sign in with us, then you get to pick the section you're working," Vescio said. "It's first-come first-served."

Most of the time, ushering is easy, said Ed Wilhite, who began volunteering at Krannert after he retired a dozen or so years ago from computer-related work.

His wife, Diane, followed suit after she retired, also from a computer-related job. Ninety-percent of the time they usher the same shows.

In addition to other usher tasks, they might find a cellphone or purse left behind by a patron, and turn that in.

One of Wilhite's most unusual usher duties was helping to lead patrons once to Krannert's lower levels after the tornado siren sounded.

The Wilhites volunteer eight or so times a semester, rarely missing a play and trying to work two major events.

"If you do much more than that you meet yourself coming and going and go crazy," he said. "There are some people who usher nearly every music event or every event. More power to them."