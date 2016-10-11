Family Checkbook: How to watch for financial elder exploitation

By Kathy Sweedler

Fraud is ugly wherever it turns up. It's especially upsetting when exploitation targets an older person and deprives them of their savings. Unfortunately, elder financial exploitation is all too common.

Who of the following may be responsible for elder financial exploitation? Family members and caregivers? Friends or neighbors? Telephone and mail scammers? Financial advisers? If you answered "all of the above" you are right. That makes it difficult to protect ourselves and others.

We need to know the warning signs of exploitation and know what to do when we see it. Here are some questions to ask yourself that can help you avoid financial fraud. Answering yes doesn't guarantee it is fraud, but it does mean you need to slow down and think carefully before taking any action. In addition, it's a good idea to talk to someone you trust about the situation.

Are you asked to wire money or send a prepaid reloadable card?

Are you being pressured to make a decision quickly?

Did they contact you, or did you contact the company?

Are you asked to pay a fee to receive a prize?

Are you urged to keep your actions a secret?

Is someone asking you to convert property (like your home) into cash?

Has someone "guaranteed" you that you'll make money?

Also, remember that people who work for government offices, like the IRS, do not call by phone to threaten people or collect money. If you get a call like this, hang up. Also, do not click on links in emails that look like they come from your financial institution, such as a bank or credit union. If you get an email like this, either call the business or open your web browser and go directly to the financial institution's website.

We need to watch out for each other, too. As we age, we may become more susceptible to fraud and exploitation. Preliminary research indicates that aging brains may not be as capable at identifying when information is misleading. Also, when someone's health declines and they need help from a caregiver, they are especially vulnerable.

If you have an older family member or friend, watch for these warning signs:

— Unusual financial practices such as they can't pay their bills or are making extra withdrawals of money.

— Overabundance of "charitable" or "penny stocks" or "free products" mail being received.

— Abrupt changes in their will, insurance or other financial documents.

— Fear or anxiety when talking about their finances.

— Confusion about recent financial arrangements.

These warning signs may mean the person is starting to struggle with tasks they could do when they were younger or it may be the result of financial abuse. In these kinds of situations, it can be very helpful to ask for help from experts. Adult Protective Services are provided nationally. In the Champaign area, call the Family Service agency at 217-352-5100. In Vermilion County, call CRIS Health Aging Center at 217-443-2999. To find assistance in other communities, go to eldercare.gov or call 800-677-1116. If you are concerned that someone is in immediate danger, contact the police.

When you hire someone to be a caregiver, it makes good sense to take precautions to protect your finances. Keep financial documents and your Social Security number private. Be wary of lending money or personal property.

Don't promise money or assets after you die in exchange for care now. Secure your valuables such as jewelry. Too often we need to protect ourselves from family members as well. Think carefully about who is trustworthy before you need help.

One way to protect ourselves when we can't make our own financial decisions is by creating a power of attorney. A power of attorney is a legal document that allows someone else to make financial decisions for you.

Consult with a lawyer to learn more about creating a power of attorney that is best for you. You can set limits on how much authority you want to give in your power of attorney document. Don't be pressured to give more authority than you wish.

It's scary to think about someone stealing our money, but you can take steps to protect yourself. Remember the warning signs of fraud and talk to someone you trust before making financial decisions.

Kathy Sweedler is a consumer economics educator at the University of Illinois Extension. Contact her at 217-333-7672 or email sweedler@illinois.edu.