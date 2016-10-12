Joan Griffis/Illinois Ancestors: New guide to genealogy resources in Springfield

Anyone who has ancestral roots in Illinois can now learn more about the genealogy resources that are maintained in that state's libraries and museums — especially in the capital, Springfield. Knowing where such repositories are located, what materials exist there, how to search (e.g., websites), where to park, where to eat, etc., etc., could make the difference between a successful research trip and a waste of time.

Jane Gwynn Haldeman has just published "A Genealogist's Guide to Springfield, Illinois," which describes the well-known research facilities in that city, as well as some lesser-known sites there and in some neighboring cities (e.g., Chicago and St. Louis).

The Table of Contents indicates other helpful information such as a packing checklist, weather, transportation to and around Springfield, shopping, banks and ATMs, parks, Lincoln-related and other tourist sites, emergency information, coffee shops and the Illinois State Fair.

Contact information, hours, websites and maps are provided for dozens of locations, including the Illinois State Archives and its IRAD depositories, the Illinois State Library, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPL & ALPM), as well as many lesser-known facilities, such as the African American History Museum, Sangamon County Offices (e.g., county clerk, circuit court, recorder), Oak Ridge Cemetery (with Lincoln's tomb, online interment records, 1859-1940, etc.) and the GAR Memorial Museum.

"A Genealogist's Guide to Springfield, Illinois" is a 96-page, 5-inch-by-8-inch paperback book, ISBN-13: 978-1537235066 and ISBN-10:1537235060, that costs $9.99 and can be purchased at http://www.amazon.com, http://www.barnesandnoble.com, and local bookstores.

Haldeman is a professional speaker and owner of It's Relative ("a genealogical service business providing lectures, workshops, research and consultations").

She is past president of the Illinois State Genealogical Society and the Fox Valley Genealogy Society and maintains a website at http://www.itsrelative.net which lists her speaking schedule (and the topics she covers). Her new book is sure to be a welcome addition to any Illinois researcher's library.

FamilySearch adds hints

Dick Eastman's Online Genealogy Newsletter recently reported on a new feature of FamilySearch. "Two years ago, FamilySearch.org's search engine began creating the hints by comparing data from the 5 billion names in its historical records online to the 1.2 billion customer-contributed ancestry names in the online Family Tree. 'When we put the data together for comparison and find high-scoring matches to people in your family tree, that's what we call a hint,' explained Robert Kehrer, FamilySearch senior product manager.

"These hints can identify a possible ancestor to add to your individual tree, or they can provide rich additional sources for an ancestor already in your tree. The details from one historical record may lead to the discovery of another."

Measuring worth

Have you ever wondered how the monetary value of an ancestor's estate compares to our money today? Visit Measuring Worth at http://tinyurl.com/jbkng7r and experiment with some amounts and dates between 1774 and 2015.

For example, the value of a $100 commodity in 1915 has a real price of $2,430 in 2015. It may be helpful to click on the link to the interesting article, "Explaining the Measures of Worth."

'Indiana Jewish History' now online

The Indiana Historical Society has added the entire 41-volume set of "Indiana Jewish History" to its IHS Digital Image Collections and it is available for viewing at http://tinyurl.com/juhn2gg. The series includes articles "that describe the lives of Jewish Hoosiers, document aspects of Jewish life, record events and highlight the Jewish experience throughout the state."

To view, click on the cover image of an issue and then choose how to view it: page flip view; view PDF & Text; Download; or Print.

For example a 1979 issue, "From Peddlars to Merchants," is "the history of 4 Jewish owned stores founded in Indianapolis more than 100 years ago and still owned and operated by the same families."

