My Amish Home: Getting out of fog to get things done

"But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness; against such there is no lay. And they that are Christ's have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts. If we live in the Spirit, let us also walk in the Spirit. Let us not be desirous of vain glory, providing one another, envying one another." Galatians 5:22-26

On this Wednesday afternoon as I write, it is very warm. Yes! I love it!

I am hoping it will say this way for another week or two. Or three. Or...

It is very much a fall day. It is one of those days when for a while, it looks like it could rain, next the dark clouds are gone and are replaced by fluffy, white clouds and the sun shines cheerily.

But even so, it fails to raise my "feel-good" barometer. I've been dealing with some health issues recently and it seems my energy level has bottomed out.

The doctor increased my thyroid meds, and for about five days, I actually felt human again, but now it seems that again I'm just running on fumes.

It's so frustrating. I have a lot of stuff I'd like to do before it gets cold.

At least the garden is done, but even that is embarrassing. My cover crop is growing, but I must have missed some areas. It's not covering much. And I can't even blame the dogs for that.

They are quite despondent right now; they've been penned up for a few days. Then I saw one of them working on the corner of one panel. Aha! Freedom! But the other, lesser "Houdini" was still trapped. So No. 1 "Houdini" goes over and lifts the panel enough for the other one to wriggle free. Yes! Double Freedom!

But, they are penned up again and the corner is fixed. For now. I saw them sniffing it out and making some half-hearted digs. Maybe once they are out of puppy-hood, they will be allowed to roam free.

Right now, they like to chew up too many things, like solar lights and bike flashers. Yes! They just bit my flasher right off the bike and crunched it. I think they like to hear the plastic crack.

I tried the "Keep Dogs Off" stuff. They just sneered at me, stepped over it, grabbed the light and ran.

I do believe our neighbor is having problems with his corn picker. They've been stopped for quite some time. It seems like they might be working on the picker.

I think picking corn would be such an enjoyable thing to do — providing, of course, you had horses that worked well together. And on a nice day like today, it would be easy to think that. But what better time to commune with God outside, the blue sky overhead, the sun warming your back? I think it would be so satisfying to hear the rhythmic clunk-clunk-clunka-clunk of the ears hitting the wagon bed.

I was not raised a farmer's daughter, nor was I a farmer's wife, but to me, it still seems the best way to raise a family and teach your children responsibility, but I also realize not everyone was cut out to be a farmer.

But then, in the winter, freezing rain, cold north winds, or in the spring, cold rains and mud — yeah, then it doesn't seem so glamorous.

But other jobs have their good points and downsides. It's basically what you make out of it and your attitude toward the circumstances.

My blocks arrived for my latest endeavor. My brother Marx Plank brought them out. He also brought help to unload the blocks. Was I ever glad! He brought son-in-law Lloyd Yoder and grandsons Lucas and Lavon Yoder. Lucas even offered to come back and set them up for us. I won't turn that down.

Thank you to all!

I have already started my compost pile. I just wanted some walls on three sides to kind of help contain it. Now I need to find some red worms to throw in there. That was Marx's suggestion. He said they help it to decompose.

In closing, always put off until tomorrow what you shouldn't do anyway.

Maybe this week we could try scalloped corn. I thought it sounded interesting.

Scalloped Sweet Corn Casserole

4 teaspoons cornstarch

2/3 cup water

1/4 cup butter, cubed

3 cups fresh or frozen corn

1 can {5 ounces) evaporated milk

3/4 teaspoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon plus 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

3 eggs

3/4 cup milk

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups cubed bread

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup Rice Krispies, slightly crushed

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, mix cornstarch and water until smooth. In a saucepan, heat butter over medium heat. Stir in corn/evaporated milk, 3/4 teaspoon sugar and 1/2 teaspoon salt; bring just to a boil.

Stir in cornstarch mixture; return to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook until thickened; cool slightly.

In a bowl, whisk eggs, milk, pepper and remaining sugar and salt. Stir in onion, bread and corn mixture. Transfer to a greased 8-inch-square or 1 1/2-quart baking dish.

Bake uncovered, 40 minutes. In a small bowl, toss Rice Krispies with melted butter: sprinkle over casserole. Bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until golden brown.