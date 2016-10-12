Neighbors: Recognizing accomplishments throughout our communities
Dojo excells
Kokushi Midwest Judo, located in Urbana, competed in the Illinois State Judo Championships last month in Channahon. This was the dojo's first outing as a team.
All five of the team members that participated finished with medals, including: Caitlin Race (gold medal in Senior Novice Women's 63kg), Brad Nelson (silver in Senior Advanced Men +100kg), Pradipta Wijaya (silver in Senior Novice Men 54kg), Ary Zhang (silver in Senior Advanced Men 73kg), Grace Talusan (gold in Master Advanced Women 70kg).
Also, Mattox Pugh, a first-grader at Countryside School, participated in his first judo tournament at the Westosha Novice Judo Tournament in Wisconsin and placed first in his division, which was the 6 year-old boys white belt.
