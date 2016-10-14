Religion calendar, Oct. 14-20, 2016

To submit items for this calendar, visit news-gazette.com/living and click "Add an event" under the miniature calendar on the page. You must be logged in, then fill in the appropriate fields and submit. Deadline is noon Tuesday before Friday publication.

Events

125th anniversary celebration. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Wesley Chapel Church, Timber Road, about 21/2 miles southwest of Newman. The church is hosting an open house with an ice cream and pie social to celebrate its founding. The informal gathering will include congregational singing and short addresses by local clergy. Attendees are free to come and go as they please. Visitors are welcome to wander about the grounds and to visit the adjoining Albin Cemetery, which has a number of Civil War veterans' graves. Free. For information, call 246-8228.

St. Elizabeth rosary rally. Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 100 S. Church St., Thomasboro. This will be one of more than 15,000 public square rosary rallies across the United States on this day. Call 840-6749 for more information.

Sukkot dinner, service and celebration. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sinai Temple, 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. Dinner, a brief festival service, and festive Sukkot melodies by the Shabbat Singers. Parve and/or vegetarian entree will be provided. A dish to share for 12 people, appropriate to the harvest season, is requested. Suggested donation, $5 per person or $15 per family; $10 or $25 if you do not bring a dish. To register or for information, call 352-8140 or email assistant@sinaitemplecu.org.

St. Matthew Catholic School Fall Open House. 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1307 Lincolnshire Drive, C. School tours, principal and teachers present, parent ambassadors in attendance, tuition assistance information and after-school care information. Free admission and popcorn. For details, call 359-4114.

Sukkah Fest. 5 p.m. Thursday, Illini Chabad, Chabad Center for Jewish Life, 509 S. Fourth St., C. Featuring Milt's BBQ for the Perplexed food truck, music, activities for the kids, fun for the adults. Order online to receive a discount on all food items, jewish/Mega-JewishFest. For information, call 355-8672 or email rabbi@illinois.edu.

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church 100th anniversary banquet. 6 p.m. Oct. 21, Hawthorn Suites, 101 Trade Center Drive, C. Open to the public. Tickets, $35, at the door, or in advance at the church, 808 E. Bradley Ave., C. For information, call 352-7713.

Halloween reading night. 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville. Bring the family out for a few good stories and some Halloween treats.

Fall Fun Fest. 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. Face painting, inflatables, pumpkin decorating. Call 367-8923 for information.

Food, fundraisers

Chicken noodle dinner. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St., C. Cost: Adults $10, children 5-12 $5, children under 5 years old free, veterans (with valid military ID) free. Carryouts available. Call 356-3635 to reserve a ticket.

Annual chili and vegetable soup supper. 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Union Corner United Methodist Church, 14158 Perrysville Road, Danville. Freewill offering. Call 497-5764 or 442-5759.

'Soup and a Movie' fundraiser. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Bement United Methodist Church, basement, 249 N. Piatt St., Bement. Serving begins at 6:30 p.m. and the movie, "The Blind Side," at 7:15 p.m. Any donations accepted. Call 678-8311 or 637-6040.

Pumpkin Patch. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Oct. 31, Trinity Lutheran Church, 701 E. Florida Ave., U. A portion of each purchase goes to help local mission projects. Call 367-8923 for information.

Artisan Market. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22, Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C. Artisan handcrafted fair trade and local entrepreneurs, bakers, pre-owned books, lunch counter and more. Sneak peek event, Oct. 21, $5 admission. Free admission all day Oct. 22, with lunch served, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. See champaignfaith.org.

Urbana Theological Seminary's library booksale. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22, University Baptist Church, 314 E. Daniel St., C. Sale includes commentaries, Bible study books, pastoral helps, reference materials, Christian living titles and more. Hardbacks, $1; paperbacks, 50 cents. Also, unopened boxes of Christmas cards, and several plants for sale. Call 365-9005 or urbanaseminary.org/about/news/.

Music

Concert for Daily Bread. 7 p.m. today, Faith United Methodist Church, Worship and Life Center, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C. Doors open, 6:30 p.m. Phil Keaggy and his band, and special guest Glenn Kaiser, a Chicago blues musician and community servant, will be in concert to benefit Champaign's Daily Bread Soup Kitchen. General admission tickets, $20, in advance; $25 at the door. Tickets at Champaignfaith.org or the church office.

John Michael Talbot. 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, St. Patrick Church, 708 W. Main St., U. Two special evenings with the Christian music legend, best-selling author and TV host. Tickets are not required. Love offering received to support the ministries of John Michael Talbot and the Brothers and Sisters of Charity. Call 367-2665.

Speakers/seminars

Guest speaker Jack Jenkins. 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Apostolic Life Church, 2107 N. High Cross Road, U. Jenkins is director of the Illinois District Global Missions. For details, go to http://www.apostoliclife.org.

Lectures on Abrahamic religions. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St. Conclusion of the two-part lecture on "Abrahamic Religions and the Middle East: Then and Now" by John Flattery. Program looks at the "Muddle in the Middle East" and considers how the return of Russia and the entrance of Turkey have altered the political and military equation in the Middle East. Free and open to the public. For information, go to DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

Workshops/classes

'A Taste of Seminary: Contemporary Issues in Christian Perspective.' 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stratford Park Bible Chapel, 2801 W. Kirby Ave., C. "Does God ordain people to hell? Salvation, sovereignty and human freedom." One-hour lecture followed by time for questions. Open to anyone interested in engaging important questions about the meaning of life, faith and culture from a Christian perspective. No preparation or reading required. Coffee and snacks provided. Call 365-9005 or email mgreen@urbanaseminary.org.

Miscellaneous

Stitch-a-thon. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Bible Education Center at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana. The SNUGGLES volunteer organization provides knitted and crocheted squares to day care centers in South Africa, where they are assembled into blankets for the children. Bring needles and yarn or use materials donated. Donations of yarn or monetary contributions are accepted. Call 367-2100 for more information.

Champaign-Urbana Christian Women's Connection Luncheon. Noon Oct. 25, Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C. Speaker and feature:Glenda Smith of DeKalb, "Found an Everlasting Love." Feature: Make A New Friend. Music: Sharon Leikvoll. Affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Tickets $16 at the door. Call 621-4245 or 367-3671.