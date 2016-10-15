Bob Swisher: Operator making a move to Arcola

I got news from Sandy Layman, one of five women who put on the twice-a-year primitives country shows in Amishland, that she is moving from Arthur to Arcola for her Five Days of Country storefront antiques show.

The sale will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 8- 12 at the Arcola Masonic Community Center, 111 S. Locust. Admission is $3. If you need more information, call 618-793-2670 or 217-622-4271.

This change of location means there will now be three locations in Arcola, two in Tuscola, one at the fairgrounds in Arthur, plus the Otto Center south of Arthur.

I believe this is the largest primitives show in the United States.

It is the middle of October, so it is not too early to mention the once-a-year all-antiques show at Gordyville the first Saturday and Sunday in December.

If you would like to be a dealer at the event, there is still plenty of time to rent space. It is the last antique show of the year in the area, so do not miss this opportunity. For more information, contact Patty Frerichs at 217-568-7117.

Creative Dust Powder Coating is located in Fithian at 1439 E 1800 N and is owned by Don Gorbet, who can be reached at 217-407-4366.

The business is now a full-time job for Don. His only limitation: He cannot do extremely large items. In most cases, he will pick up and deliver. You should check with him first.

We have used him numerous times for powder coating jobs. He has a large selection of colors in stock and can acquire almost all colors.

His prices may seem high, but there are not many people in this line of work, and I do not know who you could compare his prices with as it is a limited business opportunity, with the next closest operator being in Charleston, where they specialize in large items.

Give Don a try. We have been satisfied with his work.

Good antiquing!

Bob Swisher has been a collector since he was a child. Questions or comments can be mailed to 807 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Urbana, IL 61801, or emailed to aacanabs@gmail.com.