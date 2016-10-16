Exceptional exhibits: Five unique museums in Illinois

Looking for a museum that's off the beaten path, or perhaps you've never heard of? Here are five unique ones in Illinois — and two are right in C-U's backyard — courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli. Know of another can't-miss museum? Email her at mmerli@news-gazette.com or tweet her @mmerli.

THE NATIONAL MUSEUM OF SHIP MODELS AND SEA HISTORY

Champaign resident Charles Lozar (above) opened this museum in tiny, landlocked Sadorus in 2001 to display his huge collection of sea-related objects and ship models, among them a 27-foot-long red-and-white model of the famed liner Queen Mary made from 1 million toothpicks and 8 gallons of glue, and models used in Hollywood movies including the oil tanker from "Tora! Tora! Tora!," a riverboat from "Porgy and Bess" and the tugboat from "Tugboat Annie."

The details

201 S. Market St., Sadorus. Hours: generally 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 30 or by appointment. 352-1672 or clozar@aol.com. Admission: $5.

THE BUSY BEAVER BUTTON MUSEUM

Election season is an appropriate time to visit this Chicago museum, now in the front office of the Busy Beaver Button Co., which makes custom pin-back buttons, and soon to move down the block where the museum will have its own space. It boasts 15 categories of thousands of vintage pin-back buttons with messages about beer, politics, sports, social causes and other topics and "pre-buttons" made before the pin-back was patented that date to the late 1700s — George Washington — and to the late 1800s — Abraham Lincoln.

The details

3279 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. buttonmuseum.org.

AMERICAN TOBY JUG MUSEUM

Bottoms up! This museum in Evanston features the world's largest collection of Toby and Character Jugs, with some more than two centuries old. They depict human forms, everyone from the Beatles to Harry Potter to the 12 World War II Allied Leaders. The most common and well-known: the early "Ordinary" Toby — a jovial drinking man holding a jug of ale wearing the common costume of the era.

The details

910 Chicago Ave., Evanston. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and first and third Saturdays and 10 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, or by appointment. 877-862-9687.

FUNK GEM AND MINERAL MUSEUM

Next to the 1864 home of State Sen. Lafayette Funk in Shirley near Bloomington, this museum, covered outside by 30 tons of rocks, is part of the largest single-person collection in Illinois of rare gems, minerals, fossils including dinosaur bone, petrified wood and lapidary art. It also has American Indian artifacts from the Funk farmstead and sea shells, corals and Chinese soapstone. Some objects even the Smithsonian Museum doesn't have, according to Bill Case, Funk tour guide and historian. The home on the same property is also a museum.

The details

10875 Prairie Home Lane, Shirley. Open: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays by appointment only. Closed January and February. 309-827-6792. Admission: free.

DeMOULIN MUSEUM

Founded in 2010, this Greenville museum houses bizarre costumes and objects made by DeMoulin Bros. & Co. (but is not owned by the company) for use in secret lodge and fraternity initiation rites. Displays include the Bucking Goat, Invisible Paddle Machine, Lifting and Spraying Machine and perhaps the rarest, the Sliding Stairs (above). When a blindfolded lodge candidate sat on the top step, a lodge member tripped a mechanism to make the steps collapse, causing the initiate to slip to the bottom.

The details

110 W. Main St., Greenville. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays September through May. 618-664-4115.