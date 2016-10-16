Video: Getting Personal: Ruby Mendenhall » more Videographer: John Dixon University of Illinois Professor Ruby Mendenhall talks about her work studying violence in Chicago and it's mental and physical effects on black mothers. Image

Each week, we offer a Q&A with a local personality. Today, Ruby Mendenhall chats with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood. Mendenhall, who has many interests, is an associate professor in sociology, African American studies, urban and regional planning, and social work at the University of Illinois. She is also an affiliate of the Institute for Genomic Biology and the Institute for Computing in Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences.

What interests you most right now in your academic career?

I am very excited about how all of my research projects are coming together. One is using big data to understand black women's history. And other is understanding how historical and current discrimination (racially segregated neighborhoods and racial microaggressions) affect black women's mental and physical health. I am also collaborating on a documentary about mothers who have lost children to gun violence, investigating the role of a Periodic Earned Income Tax Credit as a policy lever to decrease poverty and financial stress and working on designing spaces of hope like DREAM centers on the South Side of Chicago. I am also excited about the possibility of incorporating art that captures the lived experiences of black women into my research.

How has your career changed over the years?

Around 2012, I made the decision to start studying how living in neighborhoods with high levels of violence affected black mothers' mental and physical health. I arrived at this decision after my family members and friends began to talk about how young children were getting shot in Chicago. My first response was, "I am glad that I am not raising my black boys in Chicago." My second response was, "What about the mothers who do have to raise their children in Chicago? How do they keep their sanity in that type of situation?" I wanted to examine how these very stressful neighborhood conditions put the mothers, and their children, at risk for depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and physical disorders. I began to collaborate with Dr. Gene Robinson, the director of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, and other colleagues at IGB and across campus. The university is supporting my interdisciplinary work by giving me time away from teaching classes to take courses full-time to gain expertise in genomic biology.

Tell us about growing up and what you treasure.

I have a book by Bob Ableman called "Down Home: Camden, Alabama." Inside the book is a picture of my father's mother and my cousin at a speech by Dr. Martin Luther King in Camden, Ala. Also in the book is a picture of my great aunt (my grandmother's sister and my cousin's mother) working in the field. I was at the Camden library doing research on the Mendenhall family and saw this picture of my grandmother with her Sunday hat and pearls on in the book. I love this picture because I know that it took a lot of courage for her and my cousin to stand with Dr. King and demand that the brutal Jim Crow system be changed. I was told that Dr. King was scheduled to speak in the church, but they moved the event due to bomb threats. The black men, women and children in the picture came to a potentially life-threatening event instead of running away from it because they had a vision for a different America.

What do you consider your greatest achievement or accomplishment?

I have the wonderful privilege of having many great accomplishments: tenure at the university, a recent National Science Foundation grant and my research about how structural violence affects black women's health featured in various news outlets. My greatest achievement is shared with my husband. I am overcome with joy during parent-teacher conferences when my sons' teachers tell us that they are kind and generous. My hope for my sons, and their entire generation, is that they play a major role in eliminating inequality in our society.

Do you have a guilty pleasure and what is it?

My guilty pleasure is that I love candy. I love all types of candy, but I especially enjoy the candy that my mother loves because that is what I grew up eating as a child: Chick-O-Sticks, Boston Baked Beans and coconut bars.

What book are you reading now? What is your favorite book ever?

I am currently reading "The Black Interior" by Elizabeth Alexander and "The Sovereignty of Quiet: Beyond Resistance in Black Culture" by Kevin Quashie for an article that I am co-authoring called "The Souls of Black Women: Quiet as a Form of Self-Care, Resiliency and Resistance." The article talks about black culture and the inner lives of low-income black mothers living in neighborhoods with high levels of violence. My favorite book ever is "Sula" by Toni Morrison. I wrote a paper about it as an undergraduate. My African American Studies professor, Dr. Vashti Lewis, said that it was one of the best papers that she ever read. She also called me a "scholar." I did not realize at the time what it meant to be a scholar, but I did realize that I did something really good.

Where on Earth are you dying to go? Why?

I plan to go to West Africa and try to better understand what it was like for my ancestors who were forced to leave their homes and families as captives to become slaves in America. The experience will be emotionally hard, but it is something that I really want to do. I would also like to visit East Africa and go on a safari and see some of my favorite animals (giraffes, zebras, elephants) in their natural habitats.

Tell me about your favorite pet.

About six years ago, we got a dog from the animal shelter. We called her Bluey. She was jet black and beautiful. Unfortunately, she loved to jump the fence in our yard. She looked so graceful as she stretched her front legs out to clear the fence. I loved to see her jump the fence, but I hated to go get her after she left the yard.

What's your favorite sports team?

When my nephew played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they were my favorite team. I enjoyed watching Mike Tomlin's coaching style. I also liked the Steelers yellow and black colors.

What would you order for your last meal?

My father migrated to Chicago from Alabama, and my mother migrated from Macon, Miss. During childhood, I ate a lot of beans and peas with cornbread. My favorite meal in the whole world is pinto beans, brown rice and cornbread. Having pinto beans, rice and cornbread would be a perfect last meal. It would allow me to time travel to the South where my parents grew up, and it would allow me to time travel to my childhood.

If you could be reincarnated after you die, what would you like to come back as?

I would definitely like to come back as a butterfly. They are extraordinarily beautiful and magical to me. I am captivated every time that I see one. Also, they look like they are dancing when they are flying.

Who are your favorite musicians and why?

Bob Marley is one my favorite musicians. I love his voice and the lyrics to his songs. I love the rhythm of reggae music, especially when dancing to it. The music reminds me of being on the beach in Jamaica with waves in the background, the sun on my face and no stress at all. Whitney Houston is also one of my favorite musicians. I love the power, range and sound of her voice.

What's the happiest memory of your life?

One of my happiest memories is when my father used to take me and my sibling to Midway Airport in Chicago to watch the planes take off and land. Even now, I still feel pure joy every time I am on a plane or see a plane when it takes off or lands. I sometimes just sit in airports between flights and just watch planes. I am amazed at the genius of humans and how they successfully defied gravity.

If you could host a dinner party with any three living people in the world, whom would you invite? What would you serve?

I would love to host a dinner party and invite President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their extended family and talk about public policy. I would also like to invite Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, because of her efforts to change how we think about health and prevention in the U.S. through her Culture of Health initiative. I would serve lots of soul food and other types of food: smothered chicken, macaroni and cheese, pinto beans and rice, collard greens, string beans, kale salad, gumbo, turkey, shrimp, filet mignon, peach cobbler, sweet potato pie, egg custard pie (my mom makes these) and German chocolate cake.

Which historical figure do you admire the most and why?

The university has a tradition that when you are promoted from assistant professor to associate professor, you can add a book to the library collection that is book-plated in your honor "as a reminder now and into the future of the remarkable accomplishments of the faculty at this university." I choose the book "Scenes in the Life of Harriet Tubman" by Sarah H. Bradford. I chose this book because I am overwhelmed and amazed by Harriet Tubman's level of resistance against slavery as seen in her quote, "I've got a right to death or liberty ... one or other I mean to have." I want her inspirational words to be read over and over again by each new generation.

What personality trait do you most hate in other people?

I would not say that I hate this in others, but I do get upset when someone is more than 15 minutes late for a meeting without letting me know that they are running late.

What personality trait do most hate in yourself?

Being a professor is very demanding, and I wish that I could balance work and family life more. I try to be supportive of my students in this area.

What's your best piece of advice?

Squeeze all the joy out of life that you can by looking for beautiful, funny and awesome things to happen each day, even if it is a challenging day.

What was your first job and how much did you make an hour?

I started working at White Castle when I was 16. I made minimum wage at the time.

Do you have any regrets in your life? What are they?

When I was writing my dissertation, my father was very ill. The doctors said that he only had a few weeks to live. I decided to take time off from writing my dissertation. I was going to cook his favorite meals, buy him all the fried chicken he wanted, take him to different places that he wanted to see and let him know how much he was loved. I placed three interviews for my dissertation into one day, so I could be free from worry when I spent time with my father. After I finished my interviews and turned my phone back on, I received news that my father passed away. My regret was that I did not stop working on my dissertation sooner. However, the last time that I saw my dad, the day before he passed, I did let him know how much I loved him.

How do you handle a stressful situation?

I try to immediately handle stress by taking deep breaths, especially if I want to say something in anger. I also listen to music, sing and dance to take my mind off of things that are bothering me. In the summer, bike riding is a great way that I relieve stress.