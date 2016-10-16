John Roska: New law decriminalizes marijuana, but that doesn't mean it's legal

Q: How does the new marijuana law work? Does it legalize marijuana use in Illinois?

A: The new law doesn't legalize marijuana. It "decriminalizes" possession of small amounts, by eliminating the possibility of jail time. Now, it's a civil offense, with a small fine, like a traffic ticket.

Because it's no longer a crime, there's no criminal record. And, once the fine's paid, the record of the civil offense is automatically expunged.

The new law went into effect July 29. Among other things, it amends the Cannabis Control Act. Besides decriminalizing possession of small amounts, it lowered the criminal penalties that still exist for possession of larger amounts.

Where possession of up to 10 grams used to be a Class B misdemeanor, which could get you up to six months in jail and a $1,500 fine, it's now the fine-only civil offense. You just get a ticket, and can't be arrested.

The new state law fine must be at least $100, and no more than $200.

But where a local ordinance has a bigger fine for marijuana possession, you can get hit with that bigger fine. Champaign, for example, imposes a $340 fine for possession of up to 10 grams. In Chicago, the fine for possession of up to 15 grams of marijuana is from $250 to $500.

On the other hand, Urbana's fine for any kind of marijuana possession is $50.

For larger amounts, possession of 10 to 30 grams is now a Class B misdemeanor (six months/$1,500 fine), instead of a Class A (one year/$2,500). Possession of 30 to 100 grams is now a Class A misdemeanor, instead of a Class 4 felony.

The 10 gram limit for civil offenses is a bit more than 1/3 of an ounce. Or, according to various websites, about 20 joints. By comparison, the Illinois medical marijuana law permits those with certificates to buy 2.5 ounces every two weeks.

Possession of drug paraphernalia when you're in possession of no more than 10 grams of marijuana is now a $100 to $200 fine. Previously, it was a minimum $750 fine.

Also changed was the law for driving under the influence of marijuana. Now, it's a DUI if there's 5 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood, or 10 nanograms per milliliter "of other bodily substance" (i.e., saliva).

After Jan. 25, 2017, any law enforcement agency issuing citations for possession under the new law, and the circuit clerk, must expunge their records of the offense once the fine's been paid. The law suggests that should be done automatically every Jan. 1 and July 1. Since it's automatic, it doesn't require any request or extra effort from the person who was fined.

Possession of any amount of marijuana is still a federal crime. But, a 2013 memo by the attorney general's office noted that the feds have "not historically devoted resources to prosecuting individuals whose conduct is limited to possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use on private property." The AG made it clear that policy would not change.

