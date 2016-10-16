Kathy Wicks: The glue that holds the White House together

What has 132 rooms, 35 bathrooms, 28 fireplaces, three elevators and more than 200 years of history? It sits at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C., and is the location of monumental decisions, moments of joy and sadness, and countless crises. It is the home of America's first family and is the place of employment for the dedicated group of professionals that serve them — the White House residence staff.

If you're old enough to remember "My Thirty Years Backstairs at the White House" by Lillian Rogers Park or was intrigued by the historical drama film "The Butler," you will equally enjoy "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House" by Kate Anderson Brower.

Through first-person anecdotes, Brower shares White House staff memories that range from small acts of benevolence to raw episodes of anger and despair — memories by those who have intimate access to the private lives of the first family.

A former member of the White House press corps, Brower became inspired to research and write "The Residence" while, like millions of other Americans, she watched "Downton Abbey." She became captivated by the unique touch-and-go relationships between the family and staffers and found parallels in the backstairs world of the White House.

While first families come and go, many of the residence staff stay on from administration to administration, witnessing the first family in public and private, often vulnerable situations. From the Kennedys to the Obamas, "The Residence" recounts the stoicism of Jacqueline Kennedy in the days and months following her husband's assassination, President Lyndon Johnson's eccentric behaviors and demands, and the intense private battles between Hillary and Bill Clinton in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

Many White House staffers also have fond memories that range from the innocence offered by the presence of presidential children and the kindness they experienced from the George H.W. Bush family.

In the course of her research for "The Residence," Brower spoke with veteran and current staff, exploring their thoughts and feelings about their time in the White House. With privileged access to the lives of the first family, many residence staff follow tradition, maintaining a code of silence and protection.

While many of the memories are nostalgic or recount challenging relationships, there are some less-flattering tales in the book to keep things enticingly juicy.

The White House residence staff have been described by President Jimmy Carter as "the glue that holds the house together." Intensely loyal and apolitical, staffers patiently train new first families about the routines of living in the White House, while adapting and sacrificing their personal lives to the preferences of each presidential family.

It is a delicate dance, with staffers practicing their own brand of diplomacy, which is rewarded with a life of purpose and the gratitude of the first family.

"The Residence" was a 2015 Goodreads nominee for best history and biography. Kate Anderson Brower is also the author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies."

Kathy Wicks is the associate director at the Urbana Free Library. She received her master's of library and lnformation science from the University of Illinois and her Master's of Science in education from Texas A&M University. She is celebrating 37 years working in libraries — both academic and public. She enjoys reading, writing and photography and is a regular participant in marathons and half marathons.