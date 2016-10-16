Kelly Strom: Prepare to be scared

Yes, it's that time of year again, when we pull out all the stops to recommend novels with an eerie, brutal or otherwise frightening premise.The days have gotten a little chillier, and the evenings come more quickly, so what else is there to do but curl up and read some books that are the epitome of the season? I have a few here to get you started.

In "Security" by debut novelist Gina Wohlsdorf, there is a strange but riveting setup. The Manderley is a new beachside resort near Santa Barbara. It was specifically designed to satisfy the wealthiest and most discriminating guest.

Boasting a high-tech security system, visitors can be sure of the utmost discretion. As the preparation is nearly completed, strange things begin happening at The Manderley.

Tessa is the person in charge of bringing this project into fruition. Her only boss is the building's developer, Charles Destin. She spends her days and nights pacing about the hotel, making sure it has only the best place settings, towels, marble flooring and staff. Her co-workers step back and let her Type-A personality take over.

There are hundreds of security cameras throughout the resort, and the operator of those seems to be the one narrating the story. He follows the staff about, commenting on their routines, actions or indiscretions.

Throughout most of the story, the narrator remains just a voice. We don't know who he is or what his actual role is in the hotel.

As in Agatha Christie's "And Then There Were None," the narrator watches as the Killer (capitalized, because this is the only name he's given) systematically kills the staff one by one. The deaths are gory, yes, while also without purpose — or so we think. There is another Killer; this one is called the Thinker. He spends most of his time on the 20th floor, watching the videos of the hotel staff.

It's unclear whether the killings are to send Tessa a message or whether there is some other ulterior motive. There also is an undercurrent of romance and wistfulness, as Tessa is visited by the man who stole her heart many years ago. Is his visit coincidental or orchestrated?

This book is part Agatha Christie, part "The Shining" by Stephen King (empty big hotel anyone?) and part Daphne DuMaurier's "Rebecca." It's clever and malevolent.

I thoroughly enjoyed "The Family Plot" by Cherie Priest, a well-known author in the science-iction, horror and paranormal fields. If you enjoy the architectural salvage or flip shows on TV, you may take a particular interest in this book.

Chuck Dutton owns and operates Music City Salvage in Nashville, Tenn. It's a family business, with his daughter, Dahlia, and nephew, Bobby, helping out, as well as Bobby's son, Gabe, and a college student, Brad.

Their business involves stripping older homes of their antique trim work, oak flooring, beautiful mantels and the occasional stained-glass windows. They in turn sell these items to people who want authentic pieces for their new or updated homes.

Times are tight these days, as the buyers have stopped coming so regularly, and the business is owed money by other affiliated companies that have also fallen on hard times.

Then one day, the depressing clouds part, and Augusta Withrow walks in. She is obviously a wealthy woman, and she makes Chuck an offer he can't refuse. It seems that she is the sole owner of a beautiful estate in the shadow of Lookout Mountain, outside Chattanooga. For $40,000, Music City Salvage can have it all. A chestnut staircase, solid pine floors, several beautiful fireplaces with mantels, a barn and a carriage house loaded with more items.

The only catch is that they have only two weeks to get it all cleared out before it is bulldozed to make room for a battlefield memorial.

Dahlia is the main character of the salvage crew and wastes no time pulling her group together to head out to Lookout Mountain. Before long, strange things begin happening. All of the staff are confronted with mysterious beings, and one in particular seems to take a liking to Dahlia — for better or for worse.

This was pretty scary, if you like gothic haunted house books with ghosts, abandoned graveyards and family secrets. I couldn't put it down.

In "Ink and Bone" by Lisa Unger, we meet Finley Montgomery. After being fed up with her parents and errant boyfriend, Finley decides to leave Seattle and travel to the town of The Hollows in New York, where her grandmother lives.

The book catches the reader's attention from the very beginning. Little Abbey is taking a walk in the woods with her brother and father at their new vacation rental in upstate New York. They are attacked, and she is taken away. Abbey's parents are distraught, and after a year without any clues, her mother decides to hire a private investigator with ties to a psychic.

This is where Finley steps in. Finley is just learning the capabilities of her "gift" with the guidance of her grandmother, Eloise, who has also acquired a sixth sense. Finley isn't happy with her abilities and tries to ignore the visions and voices that she encounters daily. But this time, she just can't ignore what's going on. She becomes intrigued with the cold case and begins to seek the truth as to what happened to little Abbey. While doing so, other secrets tumble forth, and Finley needs the assistance of her grandmother.

I loved this one and listened to it on audiobook. This has a little "Dead Zone" feel to it, with lots of additional subplots to really create and construct a well-rounded cast of characters. This one would make a great movie, and I'd love to see some sequels, sharing even more about the characters who live in The Hollows.

